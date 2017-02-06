Venture Madness names Top 16 Finalists

Invest Southwest, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, selected the top 16 companies that will advance to the live-demo portion of the 2017 Venture Madness competition.

The competition launched in January, giving 64 early-stage companies in the Southwest a chance at part of the $20,000 prize and an opportunity to potentially receive up to $300,000 investment dollars.

“The event is just around the corner, and our selection committee has been working tirelessly to get us to the top 16,” said Gabriel Hyams, Invest Southwest’s 2017 chairman and previous Venture Madness winner.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 16 companies who made the third cut for the 2017 Venture Madness event are:

AniCell Biotech LLC

Clean Router

ClicData

CodaKid

Crystal Clear Technologies Inc.

eSalesDash LLC

Innobright Technologies Inc.

MobileLogix

Omni Bioceutical Innovations, Inc.

Paraffin International Inc.

Salutaris Medical Devices

SimpleWan

SMART Brain Aging Inc.

Tellspec USA

WIQ Pinnacle

ZCast

This year’s event will be held at the Hotel Valley Ho, in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 8-10, 2017. Tickets are on sale now for the live event, which is expected to sell out.