Ballard Spahr’s Jeremy Poryes named Outstanding Pro Bono Attorney

Jeremy T. Poryes, a real estate lawyer with Ballard Spahr, has been honored as “Outstanding Pro Bono Attorney” for the month of April by the Volunteer Lawyers Program, a joint venture of Community Legal Services and the Maricopa County Bar Association.

Through the program, attorneys provide pro bono representation, brief advocacy, or legal advice and education to clients. Mr. Poryes also participates in Wills for Heroes through the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education.

Mr. Poryes represents commercial developers, REITs, and financial institutions in the acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing of real estate. His experience includes performing real estate due diligence and helping clients document and close a wide range of real estate transactions and commercial loans including a $10 million inventory loan and a $30 million receivables financing loan to a resort developer.

Mr. Poryes is an associate in Ballard Spahr’s Real Estate Department. He also is Director and Chair of the Board Governance Committee of Cancer Support Community Arizona and founder of the group’s Young Professionals Council.