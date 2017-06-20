Barrow Neurological Foundation appoints 3 to board

Barrow Neurological Foundation has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Karen King-Brooks, Robert Lavinia and James Swanson. The Barrow Neurological Foundation is the catalyst of its donors’ passion for transformation by providing the resources necessary for patient care, education and research at Barrow Neurological Institute, a world-renowned neuroscience center.

“I’m pleased to welcome these visionary leaders to our board,” said Michael Haenel, chairman of the board. “Their diverse backgrounds, deep professional experiences, and vast knowledge will be a great addition and lead to insightful perspectives. Along with the dedicated leaders we have in place, I am confident they will help us take philanthropy at Barrow Neurological Foundation to the next level, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

Karen King-Brooks, CEO and owner of The King Approach in Scottsdale, is an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of working in the healthcare industry. As owner of The King Approach, King-Brooks provides transformational strategies and strategic solutions to businesses, including creating medical practices for physicians and advising philanthropic groups. She previously held leadership positions with Geriatric Solutions, Elite Home Health, Desert Oasis Hospice; Arizona Family Hospice and Atlantic Home Health; Aegis Home Health and Hospice; and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Robert “Bob” Lavinia enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the petroleum industry before retiring in 2009. He spent several years serving as senior vice president of Tosco Corporation and president of Tosco Marketing, overseeing more than 6,000 gas and convenience stores in 32 states and over 20,000 employees. Lavinia previously worked as president and CEO of Phibro Energy Corporation and Hill Petroleum. He has served on the task forces of two Arizona Governors, chairing the most recent commission that addressed issues related to motor fuels, natural gas and power generation. Lavinia and his wife are active community and civic leaders in the Valley.

James “Jim” Swanson serves as CEO of Kitchell, a diversified, employee-owned commercial building company with projects throughout the western and southwestern United States. Last year Swanson was named a Most Admired Leader by the Phoenix Business Journal, and One to Watch by the Arizona Republic. He previously worked as an executive with Affiliated Computer Services and Arthur Anderson. Swanson serves on the boards of Arizona State Charter Schools, Teach for America Phoenix and recently co-chaired Governor Ducey’s Classrooms First Initiative Council. He is on the boards of many other professional and community organizations, including the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Greater Phoenix Leadership.

The Board of Trustees, comprised of community members who serve on a voluntary basis, governs the Barrow Neurological Foundation. The initial appointment is for one year, with reappointment for up to three consecutive three-year terms.