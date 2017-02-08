Commercial construction firm names Steve Whitworth president

Kitchell Contractors has named Steve Whitworth as its new president, who was most recently the contractor’s vice president of its Texas region.

Whitworth will now oversee 400 employee owners in locations spanning Arizona, California, Texas and Washington. He will manage markets in healthcare, retail, Native American, hospitality, education and custom homes.

“Over the past decade he’s demonstrated his commitment to his fellow employee owners by being a great mentor who hires strong talent, builds business and fosters growth and innovation,” said Kitchell CEO Jim Swanson.

Kitchell’s former president, Dan Pierce, will retire after 36 years with the company.

In Texas, Whitworth oversaw work at the University of Texas-Austin and the construction of a 143-bed hospital. Whitworth also worked at Kitchell’s national healthcare practice and has worked with its Design-build Center of Excellence.

Whitworth has been with Kitchell since 2006, first joining as a healthcare project director.

“I’m so excited about this new role,” said Whitworth. “Kitchell has given me a tremendous opportunity to grow and build the company’s expertise and footprint; this is an ideal way for me to give back and spend the rest of my career at a place I’m proud to call home.”

Whitworth is from Indiana and received his bachelor’s in construction from Indiana State University.

He is a DBIA-designated Professional, and obtained Advanced Program Management certification through the Associated General Contractors of America. He has served on the board of the Foundation for Blind Children and the Central Arizona Society for Healthcare Engineering (CASHE).