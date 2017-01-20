Lavidge COO Alicia Wadas elected to FBI board

The COO at Phoenix-based advertising and public relations firm Lavidge has been elected to the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association Inc. board.

Alicia Wadas will serve as a national director leading chapter training for the 60 chapters across the country. Training will focus on educating chapters on best practices for successful organizations as they work to help fulfill the community outreach mission of the FBI.

Wadas graduated from the FBI Phoenix Citizens Academy in 2008, and joined as a lifetime member of the Academy’s Alumni Association. She was elected to the chapter board of directors, and served in multiple roles, including president, during the seven years she sat on the Phoenix board.

She recently served as the Alumni Association’s Regional Chapter Coordinator for Region 5, one of the five national regions and was responsible for assisting chapters by providing standards, guidance and assistance and encouraging the development, growth and effectiveness of the chapters.

“As a well-respected nonprofit organization, the (FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association Inc.) makes a tremendous difference across the country by supporting the community outreach mission of the FBI,” said Wadas. “I’m honored to be a part of that team.”

Wadas has been with Lavidge since 2004, and was named as one of “Az Business magazine’s 50 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business.”