Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie trademark work honored

Three Intellectual Property attorneys from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, Emily Bayton, Jennifer Van Kirk and Flavia Campbell, are included in the 2017 edition of World Trademark Review 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals.

The WTR 1000 directory focuses exclusively on trademark practices and practitioners, identifying the trademark industry’s leading practitioners in 72 jurisdictions around the world.

“Managing the portfolios of big brands is a forte of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie,” noted the editors of WTR. “The result of a recent merger between two regional powerhouses, it has no intention of slowing down, with its sights set on further growth within Colorado.”

Emily Bayton is helping to spearhead growth efforts in Colorado, while also working across the firm’s other offices. Bayton covers all aspects of soft IP law, with a focus on the licensing and management of marks worldwide. “One peer declares that her client relationship skills are off the charts,” noted WTR.

“The WTR 1000 research directory has established itself as the definitive ‘go-to’ resource for those seeking legal trademark expertise. We are honored to be recognized by clients and peers,” said Bayton.

The editors state that Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie is “fantastic for trademark work and tops the list of firms with exceptionally strong practices,” and Jennifer Van Kirk comes highly recommended for her impressive portfolio management practice, which has attracted a string of pre-eminent clients including a multibillion-dollar tool manufacturer and one of the world’s top spas. “She really knows her stuff and is superb with clients.”

Van Kirk is joined by Flavia Campbell for recognition in Arizona and is described as, “a highly competent trademark prosecutor and enforcer. Previous experience as an IP lawyer in Brazil gives her a unique edge in dealing with foreign correspondents; it thus comes as no surprise that she has a very strong client following.”

Published by Globe Business Media Group in London, WTR researchers conducted interviews and exchanged correspondence over a four-month period with hundreds of lawyers, attorneys and their clients involved with trademarks. Individuals qualify for inclusion in the WTR 1000 upon receiving sufficient positive feedback from market sources with knowledge of their practice and the market in which they operate.

“World Trademark Review undertook an exhaustive qualitative research project to identify these firms and individuals, which have been included due to substantial positive feedback from the market,” said WTR Managing Editor Trevor Little.

“When identifying the leading firms, factors such as depth of expertise, market presence and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account. All firms and individuals ranked in the publication are included because the market told us that they should be.”