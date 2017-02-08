Ogletree Deakins elects board member, shareholder

Joe Clees (left) and Rayna Jones (right). (Photo courtesy of Ogletree Deakins)

The Phoenix office of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart elected a new shareholder and member to its board of directors.

Joe Clees joins the firm’s board of directors. Clees joined the law firm in 2005 as founding and managing shareholder of its Phoenix office.

Rayna Jones is the newest shareholder at the labor and employment law firm, and has spent 18 years counseling employers on all aspects of employment law.

The new board member, Clees, also has a strong advice and counsel practice covering an array of state, federal, and tribal compliance laws.

He has been named “Phoenix Lawyer of the Year” and has received other accolades for his work.

The firm’s newest shareholder, Jones, has experience representing and advising national, regional and local clients on issues regarding litigation prevention, employment discrimination and harassment, wage and hour, noncompetition, employee discipline, hiring, termination, leaves of absences, drug testing, reductions in force, mergers and acquisitions, and other personnel matters.

She earned her J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law.