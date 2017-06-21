Stephanie Nowack retires as CEO of Tempe Tourism Office

The Tempe Tourism Office announced today that Stephanie Nowack, President/CEO, will retire after more than 18 years at the organization. Nowack is expected to remain in her current position through the end of 2017.

Nowack joined the Tempe Tourism Office, then known as the Tempe Convention & Visitors Bureau, in 1999. Her prior experience in both the for profit and nonprofit worlds had given her the perfect skill set needed to lead the tourism office. A graduate of Colorado State University and Arizona State University, Nowack’s previous job experience included strategic planning, marketing, advertising, public relations and event management at The Arizona Bank, Valley of the Sun United Way and Motorola.

Nowack was selected as the second CEO to lead the organization, following its founder, Sandy Hecomovich, who began the organization in 1988.

“Stephanie Nowack is an exceptional leader who contributed to Tempe’s respected position in the growing tourism industry,” said Michael Reed, Senior Director of Programs & Organizational Initiatives at ASU Gammage and Tempe Tourism Office Board Chair. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank her for her inspirational leadership, her impact on the community and her passion to make our city a better place. The Tempe Tourism Office is well respected, well-funded and positioned for continued success.”

In the next few weeks, the Board of Directors will form a committee to conduct a national search for the next President/CEO.

Tourism in Tempe

In her 18 years at the Tempe Tourism Office, she has been a witness to, and part of the transformation of the tourism industry, both in Tempe and the Valley.

“In 1999, I stood on the shores of Tempe Town Lake as the water began to flow for the very first time,” Nowack commented. “I have watched with awe and enthusiasm as the community’s investment in the lake and Tempe Beach Park has attracted hundreds of events to Tempe and positioned Tempe as a sought-after destination.”

Speaking about the organization, Daryl Crawford, former Board Chair and General Manager of Papago Golf Course, said, “Stephanie has created a dynamic, talented and admired team with unmatched longevity. Half of the staff members have worked at the Tempe Tourism Office for 15 years or more.”