UMB Bank adds Lana Harris as vice president

UMB Bank, a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), announces it has hired Lana Harris as vice president of commercial business development. In her role, she is responsible for leading business development activities while supporting clients and associates.

Harris has more than six years of business development experience in the construction industry. Prior to joining UMB, she was the director of business development for Adolfson & Peterson Construction.

“Proactive and sophisticated business development is the lifeblood of our industry,” said Jim Patterson, CEO of UMB Bank Arizona. “By hiring Lana, we believe we have secured a huge asset for the future of UMB.”

Harris graduated from University of Texas-Pan American with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. In her spare time, Harris volunteers on the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament committee and is a member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties, International Council of Shopping Centers and Urban Land Institute.