The rise of ‘lock and leave’ resort-style living

A rendering of the upcoming condos at the Mountain Shadows resort. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort)

At the new Mountain Shadows Resort Condominiums, residents are trading in the chores of owning a home for the luxuries of “lock and leave” resort-style living.

Located below Camelback Mountain, this project marks the first three-story residential building in Paradise Valley and epitomizes the growing popularity of the “lock and leave” lifestyle.

Westroc Hospitality, known for development and management of the historical Hotel Valley Ho and The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, partnered with Woodbine Development Corporation on the project, which is scheduled to open in September 2017.

For those who want to live like they’re on vacation, Scott Lyon, chief executive officer of Westroc Hospitality says, “This type of ownership opportunity is ideal. Low maintenance, full amenities, and a return on your investment, if you choose.”

This lifestyle choice has become increasingly attractive for both Millennials and Baby Boomers seeking to live in urban, highly amenitized environments without the headaches associated with maintaining a traditional home.

“For those seeking the freedom to travel more, relax more and to enjoy their surroundings in the environments in which they choose to live, this lifestyle is more experiential and appealing,” says Lyon.

Designed to accommodate all types of living interests, the 42-fully furnished condos consist of studio, one- and two- bedroom floor plans from 1,000 to 3,370 square feet, which range in price from $840,000 to $4.1 million.

If you travel frequently, Kristopher Harman, vice president of Woodbine Development Corporation says, “The ‘lock and leave’ lifestyle represents freedom and convenience.”

Lyon adds residents receive many of the same perks as guests staying at the resort and have access to the same amenities. Instead of spending the weekend, doing chores around the house or yard, residents can enjoy relaxing at the pool, working out or playing golf.

Mountain Shadow, Westroc’s third resort-style project in the last 15 years with similar offerings, is the newest location and offers a resort with public spaces to connect with guests and enjoy all of the resort style amenities while conducting day-to-day life.

Units were built for both full and part time residence. The two bedroom units to penthouse suites with views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains can all be rented separately to make the opportunity more approachable for a larger audience.

Lyon explains, “Providing the opportunity to allow units to be added into an accommodation rental program when the units are not being used by the owner, provides an ongoing benefit for both the owner and property itself.”