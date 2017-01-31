Top 10 LEED certified buildings in Arizona

In December, the 400,000-square-foot, REI Distribution Center in Goodyear became the first distribution center in the United States to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy rating.

It was also named the first distribution center to earn Platinum certification in 2016 as well as the second largest Platinum certified industrial project in the country.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed and awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council is the foremost program for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. Overall, only 11 percent of all LEED certified projects earn Platinum certification.

The project may receive one of four LEED rating levels: Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum (from lowest to highest) based on the total number of points earned for a variety of metrics related to sustainability.

The USGBC, reports 1,046 total projects in Arizona are LEED certified or registered, which can be found across the state and for different uses: corporate, nonprofit, local government, education and more.

Here’s a look at other top LEED certified projects across Arizona.

Building Name: NAU Applied Research & Development Facility

Address: 1501 S. Knowles Drive, Flagstaff

Size: 59,821 SF

Building Name: ASU Biodesign Institute, Phase II

Address: 1001 S. McAllister Ave., Tempe

Size: 175,860 SF

Building Name: UA Sixth Street Residence Halls (Likins and Arbol de la Via)

Address: 517 N. Tyndall Ave., Tucson

Size: 328,363 SF

Building Name: Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC)

Address: 14185 Falcon St., Luke Air Force Base

Size: 32,055 SF

Building Name: USAA Phoenix

Address: 1 Norterra Drive, Phoenix

Size: 670,943 SF

Building Name: ASU Health Services Renovation

Address: 451 E. University Drive, Tempe

Size: 34,318 SF

Building Name: DPR Headquarters

Address: 222 N. 44th St., Phoenix

Size: 15,290 SF

Building Name: 24th at Camelback II

Address: 2325 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Size: 319,515 SF

Building Name: NAU International Pavilion

Address: S. Knoles Drive & E. Runke Drive, Flagstaff

Size: 9,998 SF

Building Name: REI Distribution Center

Address: 4877 N. Cotton Lane, Goodyear

Size: 393,509 SF