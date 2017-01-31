Northern Arizona University International Pavilion (Photo courtesy of AIA Arizona architects)
Northern Arizona University International Pavilion (Photo courtesy of AIA Arizona architects)

Top 10 LEED certified buildings in Arizona

Posted January 31, 2017 by

In December, the 400,000-square-foot, REI Distribution Center in Goodyear became the first distribution center in the United States to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy rating.

It was also named the first distribution center to earn Platinum certification in 2016 as well as the second largest Platinum certified industrial project in the country.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed and awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council is the foremost program for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. Overall, only 11 percent of all LEED certified projects earn Platinum certification.

The project may receive one of four LEED rating levels: Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum (from lowest to highest) based on the total number of points earned for a variety of metrics related to sustainability.

The USGBC, reports 1,046 total projects in Arizona are LEED certified or registered, which can be found across the state and for different uses: corporate, nonprofit, local government, education and more.

Here’s a look at other top LEED certified projects across Arizona.

NAU Applied Research & Development Facility

NAU Applied Research & Development Facility

Building Name: NAU Applied Research & Development Facility
Address: 1501 S. Knowles Drive, Flagstaff
Size: 59,821 SF

ASU-Biodesign-Institute

ASU Biodesign Institute Phase II

Building Name: ASU Biodesign Institute, Phase II
Address: 1001 S. McAllister Ave., Tempe
Size: 175,860 SF

UA-Sixth-Street

UA Sixth Street Residence Halls

Building Name: UA Sixth Street Residence Halls (Likins and Arbol de la Via)
Address: 517 N. Tyndall Ave., Tucson
Size: 328,363 SF

Building Name: Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC)
Address: 14185 Falcon St., Luke Air Force Base
Size: 32,055 SF

Building Name: USAA Phoenix
Address: 1 Norterra Drive, Phoenix
Size: 670,943 SF

ASU Health Services

ASU Health Services

Building Name: ASU Health Services Renovation
Address: 451 E. University Drive, Tempe
Size: 34,318 SF

DPR's Headquarters

DPR’s Headquarters

Building Name: DPR Headquarters
Address: 222 N. 44th St., Phoenix
Size: 15,290 SF

24th at Camelback II

24th at Camelback II

Building Name: 24th at Camelback II
Address: 2325 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Size: 319,515 SF

Northern Arizona University International Pavilion (Photo courtesy of AIA Arizona architects)

Northern Arizona University International Pavilion (Photo courtesy of AIA Arizona architects)

Building Name: NAU International Pavilion
Address: S. Knoles Drive & E. Runke Drive, Flagstaff
Size: 9,998 SF

REI Distribution Center

REI Distribution Center

Building Name: REI Distribution Center
Address: 4877 N. Cotton Lane, Goodyear
Size: 393,509 SF

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA