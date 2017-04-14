Valley Partnership analyzes economic impact of Luke Air Force base

An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base takes off, July 29, 2015. Since 2010, the F-35 has flown more than 30,000 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Staci Miller)

This month’s panel will discuss the economic impact of Luke Air Force base on the Valley and the state of Arizona.

Brigadier General Brook Leonard, Luke’s new Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, will provide an overview of the base’s current mission and its vision. Luke Air Force base contributes more than $650 million in direct and $2.17 billion in indirect economic impact each year to Arizona’s economy.

“Luke is a major force for Arizona’s employment base and long-term economic stability and growth,” said Cheryl Lombard, CEO and president of Valley Partnership. “It is vital to continue to partner both to protect the operations of Luke Air Force base and encourage creative and sensible development and employment.”

Rusty Mitchell, Luke’s Director of Community Initiatives Team, will moderate the panel. Panelists include Danny Ortega, Vice President, Colliers International; Sean Walters, COO, Sunbelt Holdings; and Nicole Lance, Assistant City Manager, City of Surprise.

Registration begins at 7 a.m.; program begins at 7:45 a.m. To register, please visit www.valleypartnership.org and click on the “Monthly Breakfast” tab. For more information, please contact Carrie Martin at 602.266.7844 or CMartin@ValleyPartnership.org.