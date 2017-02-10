Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club earns honor

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club was awarded the prestigious 2017 Player Development Award from the National Golf Course Owner’s Association at this week’s NGCOA Golf Business Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The Player Development Award recognizes the NGCOA member who throughout the year has implemented the most successful player development program, providing effective return-on-investment and an overall welcoming atmosphere for new and returning golfers of all ages. According to the NGCOA, the recipient of this award must be well rounded in offering programs that encourage non-golfers to come to the course, new golfers to come back to the course and beginning golfers to raise their level of play to core golfer.

“We are so proud and excited to win this national award,” said Brady Wilson, general manager, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. “Our teaching professional, Ben Meidl, is at the heart of this award for all of his efforts with our player development programs. In addition, our current and past head golf professionals have all contributed and spent countless hours to grow the game and develop new golfers.”

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, a Troon-managed facility, offers a multi-faceted approach that attracts new golfers of all ages, genders and demographics. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes has developed programs that are specifically tailored to the audience, including ladies clinics, junior clinics and new golfer instruction and social outings.

To assist in attracting new golfers, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes created a “convertible” driving range. The facility serves as a traditional driving range during the day, but once the twilight hours hit, the range converts into a six-hole par three short course. The club named the course #miniDunes to appeal to a younger audience, while also increasing social media awareness.

“#mini Dunes is our laboratory to grow the game,” added Wilson. “We use the facility to introduce new golfers, young and old, to the game of golf.”

The club also engages the Ak-Chin Indian Community and brings in women, juniors, and encourages new golfers from the Community to learn the game. After school programming targets the Ak-Chin youth and includes van transfers to/from school, complimentary instruction, play on #miniDunes, complimentary use of clubs and fun activities mixed in such as SNAG golf games, water balloon fights, and “bunker jumping.”

For more information on Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, call 480-367-8949 or visit www.akchinsoutherndunes.com.