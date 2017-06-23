Chef’s Secret Garden Summer Series coming to Omni Montelucia

greg ceo studio specializing in hotel and resort photogrophy and retouching

This summer, escape the heat with a culinary adventure alongside Omni Montelucia Executive Chef Marcos Seville during his monthly Chef’s Secret Garden Dinners.

Nestled in the back of Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia’s sprawling 32 acres of trickling fountains and lush, verdant flora sits the Chef’s Kitchen. With incredible views of Camelback Mountain, this indoor/outdoor space features a grotto-style indoor kitchen with custom millwork, hammered brass finishes, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, as well as a 2,500 square-foot, outdoor herb garden with an array of citrus, herbs and exotic mints.

Limited to just 24 guests, during each Chef’s Secret Garden Dinner Chef Seville will bring the interactive kitchen space to life with a multi-course dinner featuring guest wine, beer and spirit makers. Reservations are $110++ per person and can be made by calling (480) 627-3161 or via email at sam.barraza@omnihotels.com.

Chef’s Secret Garden Dinners Summer Series

Torres Wine

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Dinner starts at 6:00pm.

Four-course, prix-fixe dinner with Torres wine pairings.

First Course: Charred Octopus with Meyer Lemon, chickpea goat cheese mousse, watercress and warm chorizo mignonette.

Pairing: Torres “Pazo de Bruxas” Albariño, DO Rias Biaxas

Second Course: Venison Loin with honey Tempranillo glaze, roasted garlic, manchego saffron risotto and venison glace.

Pairing: Torres “Celeste” Crianza Tinto Fino (Tempranillo), DO Ribera del Duero

Third Course: Roasted Lamb Belly with papas bravas, white asparagus and smoked blackberry gremolata.

Pairing: Torres “Salmos” Garnacha Cariñena & Syrah, DOQ Priorat

Fourth Course: Cast Iron Torrijas Bread Pudding with desert honey frozen custard.

Pairing: Torres “Jaime I” Reserva de la Familia Brandy

National Scotch Day

Thursday, July 27

Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Dinner starts at 6:00pm.

Four-course, prix-fixe dinner featuring a Scotch maker and menu to be announced soon.

Gluten-Free Dinner with Veuve Clicquot

Thursday, August 17

Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Dinner starts at 6:00pm.

Four-course, prix-fixe dinner featuring gluten-free dishes and champagne pairings from Veuve Clicquot. Menu to be announced soon. “