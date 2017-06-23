Chef’s Secret Garden Summer Series coming to Omni Montelucia

This summer, escape the heat with a culinary adventure alongside Omni Montelucia Executive Chef Marcos Seville during his monthly Chef’s Secret Garden Dinners.
Nestled in the back of Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia’s sprawling 32 acres of trickling fountains and lush, verdant flora sits the Chef’s Kitchen. With incredible views of Camelback Mountain, this indoor/outdoor space features a grotto-style indoor kitchen with custom millwork, hammered brass finishes, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, as well as a 2,500 square-foot, outdoor herb garden with an array of citrus, herbs and exotic mints.
Limited to just 24 guests, during each Chef’s Secret Garden Dinner Chef Seville will bring the interactive kitchen space to life with a multi-course dinner featuring guest wine, beer and spirit makers. Reservations are $110++ per person and can be made by calling (480) 627-3161 or via email at sam.barraza@omnihotels.com.
Chef’s Secret Garden Dinners Summer Series
Torres Wine
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Dinner starts at 6:00pm.
Four-course, prix-fixe dinner with Torres wine pairings.
First Course: Charred Octopus with Meyer Lemon, chickpea goat cheese mousse, watercress and warm chorizo mignonette.
Pairing: Torres “Pazo de Bruxas” Albariño, DO Rias Biaxas
Second Course: Venison Loin with honey Tempranillo glaze, roasted garlic, manchego saffron risotto and venison glace.
Pairing: Torres “Celeste” Crianza Tinto Fino (Tempranillo), DO Ribera del Duero
Third Course: Roasted Lamb Belly with papas bravas, white asparagus and smoked blackberry gremolata.
Pairing: Torres “Salmos” Garnacha Cariñena & Syrah, DOQ Priorat
Fourth Course: Cast Iron Torrijas Bread Pudding with desert honey frozen custard.
Pairing: Torres “Jaime I” Reserva de la Familia Brandy
National Scotch Day
Thursday, July 27
Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Dinner starts at 6:00pm.
Four-course, prix-fixe dinner featuring a Scotch maker and menu to be announced soon.
Gluten-Free Dinner with Veuve Clicquot
Thursday, August 17
Chef’s Kitchen at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Dinner starts at 6:00pm.
Four-course, prix-fixe dinner featuring gluten-free dishes and champagne pairings from Veuve Clicquot. Menu to be announced soon. “