JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa offers Staycay 5K fun run/walk

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa kicks off Staycation season with their first annual Staycay 5K Fun Run/Walk, Saturday, May 13th, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network and will stay local to fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. The Staycay 5K Run/Walk will wind through the picturesque Faldo course at Wildfire Golf Club and will conclude with a celebratory and complimentary post-race pancake breakfast.

The Staycation Package starts from $179 per night and includes a luxurious guestroom, complimentary resort fee, complimentary race entry for four registered resort guests, $50 resort credit, free meals for kids under 12 with a paying adult and unlimited golf for four guests after 3 pm the day of arrival. Book your stay using promo code C9W by May 10, 2017, to be included in the 5K. Race registration instructions will be forwarded to you once your room is booked.

Visit: http://deals.marriott.com/jw-marriott-hotels-resorts/usa/az/phoenix/staycay-5k

When the run is done, the fun begins! Explore 300+ acres, including five pools, lazy river and waterslide, and the newly remodeled Just A Splash, featuring an expansive 120- seat wrap-around bar area, with the addition of nine flat screens TV’s, including two 80” screens and 27 speakers woven into the landscaping. Three new fire pits, two of which are sunken and surrounded by water and ambient lighting, are ideal for enjoying chilled wines, frozen beverages or soft serve ice cream from the separate Grab & Go Bar, which also features a custom children’s menu.

Beyond the pools, enjoy the world-renowned Revive Spa, the state-of-the-art fitness center, six dining options, eight tennis courts, the family escape activity center and 36 holes of championship golf.

To learn more about summer resort savings opportunities and packages, visit www.jwdesertridge.com.