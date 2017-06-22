Kurt Warner will appear at West Valley Gives

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda Warner, will be the honorary speakers at West Valley Gives on June 24.

Organizations in the West Valley have teamed up to form a committee designed to give back to the community, titled “West Valley Gives.” This initiative, led by the University of Phoenix Stadium/SMG, Visit Glendale, WESTMARC, and featuring members from various businesses and organizations, will host its inaugural event on June 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at University of Phoenix Stadium. Festivities will include live entertainment, a DJ, Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders, Big Red and other local sports mascots.

Entertainment at the West Valley Gives Rally and Treasure Hunt includes:

• The Rich Berra Band and DJ Christian Gama

• Performances by Dance Starz AZ

• Appearances by Arizona Cardinal Cheerleaders

• Meet the West Valley Treasure Pirates

• Games, face painting and a petting zoo

• Relentless Slam Dunk Show featuring International Slam Dunk Champions

• $5 Raffle tickets for a chance to win several prizes, including autographed Kurt Warner helmet or football , sideline tickets to see the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 9, autographed #31 David Johnson Jersey, autographed #32 Tyrann Mathieu Jersey and much more.

Tickets to participate in West Valley Gives are $25 per person or $15 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and under are free; seniors and military are $15 per person. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.westvalleygivesaz.com and will be available at the stadium ticket office on event day.

The West Valley Gives committee was created based on a shared desire to showcase charitable efforts in the West Valley. Once this new committee was organized, members unanimously chose Treasure House as its first nonprofit recipient. Treasure House, co-founded by Kurt and Brenda Warner, is scheduled to open in January 2018.