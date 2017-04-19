The Phoenician resort is nestled in the Sonoran Desert, with the breathtaking Camelback Mountain its backdrop. Photo: The Phoenician
The Phoenician brings back Culinary Countdown Dining Series

The Phoenician, Arizona’s premier AAA Five Diamond resort destination, is cooking up a savory summer with the Third Annual $40-$30-$20 Culinary Countdown Dining Series, May 5-September 14, 2017.  Participating restaurants include J&G Steakhouse, featuring a three-course menu for $40; Afternoon Tea, with a three-course offering for $30 (Tuesdays-Fridays); and Relish Burger Bistro, presenting a two-course menu for $20. 

J&G Steakhouse: Three-Course Menu for $40 per person

Appetizing options include an Endive and Sugar Snap Pea Salad, Watermelon Gazpacho or Charred Corn Ravioli. The main course features a choice of Slowly Cooked Salmon, Parmesan Crusted Chicken or Marinated Prime Flat Iron Steak.  A sweet ending is enjoyed with J&G’s signature Warm Chocolate Cake and Caramel Ice Cream; fresh Strawberries with Crisp Meringue and Sour Cream Poppy Seed Sorbet; or an assortment of Sorbets and Ice Cream.

Afternoon Tea: Three-Course Menu for $30 per person

This award-winning, English tradition features a variety of house-made finger sandwiches, including Classic Egg Salad, Lemon & Thyme Chicken Salad, and Crisp Asparagus & Garlic Herb Mousse; Buttermilk and Cranberry Scones with Devonshire Cream, Lemon Curd and Strawberry Preserves; followed by a medley of decadent pastries and all accompanied by a selection of fine tea blends.

Relish Burger Bistro: Two-Course Menu for $20 per person

Recently named the Valley’s Best Burger by Arizona Foothills Magazine, Relish Burger Bistro puts an innovative twist on the all-American classic.  Select from a number of gourmet offerings, including the Bourbon Peppercorn (Grilled Wagyu, Bourbon Peppercorn Crust, Cave-Aged Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Brioche Bun) and the Cowboy (Grilled Wagyu, Beer-Battered Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeños and House Steak Sauce on a Brioche Bun). Each of the nine items featured on the menu is accompanied by tater tots and a luscious Churro Ice Cream Sandwich for dessert.

The $40-$30-$20 Culinary Countdown is for dine-in only.  For additional information and reservations, please visit.thephoenician.com/culinary-offerings and call 480.423.2530.

