Ranking Arizona: Top 10 Mexican restaurants

Here are the Top 10 Mexican food restaurants in Arizona, based on public voting for Ranking Arizona, the state's biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll.

  1. La Hacienda at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

    La Hacienda by Richard Sandoval at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is where Mexican cuisine takes on a whole new meaning as Executive Chef Forest Hamrick delivers Sandoval’s signature style of vibrant flavors and ingredients, combining the bold taste of classic Mexican food with timeless European cooking techniques in a lighter, healthier way. Popular choices include varieties of guacamole, ceviche, lobster tacos, filet de parilla, churros, flaming coffees and 240 selections of tequila presented by a certified tequila expert. The atmosphere is as inviting as the food, with rustic architecture warmed by beehive fireplaces and outdoor fire pits.

    Trend to watch: “The popularity of tequila and mezcal is taking the nation by storm. The spirit is a key component in the new craft cocktail movement. La Hacienda is more than prepared for this trend by having our very own tequila expert, Katie Schnurr, our in-house ‘Tequila Goddess,’ who was certified by the Tequila Regulatory Council in Mexico. Her knowledge of the spirit, her guest interaction and ability to match the guests’ palate to any of our 240 tequilas and mezcals is unparalleled in the Arizona market. La Hacienda offers a very unique tequila tasting experience.”

2. Elote Cafe

3. The Mission

4. Macayo’s Mexican Kitchen

5. Barrio Queen

6. Valle Luna Mexican Food

7. Sol Cocina

8. Old Town Tortilla Factory

9. Mi Nidito

10. Don Jose Mexican Food

 

