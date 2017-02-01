Restaurants, bartenders announced for Devour Culinary Classic

The Devour Culinary Classic week of events has always featured many of the Valley’s most loved chefs and restaurants. This year, the event will also engage more chefs and restaurateurs from all types of backgrounds, winemakers, breweries, distilleries, farmers, local food producers and artists over one week than ever before.

This initial list of participants is subject to change, and changes will be reflected on the Devour Culinary Classic website. The confirmed list of participants for all events is below.

Only a limited number of general admission tickets remain for the Culinary Classic on Sunday, and tickets are still available for all other Devour Week events. Tickets are completely sold out for Saturday for the Culinary Classic.

Devour Culinary Classic, Saturday, March 4 Participants:

Featured in the VIP Lounge

Lori Hashimoto, Hana Japanese Eatery – Lori Hashimoto is a chef and co-owner of Hana Japanese Eatery. Lori finds inspiration by combining old world Japanese tradition with her 4th generation Japanese American heritage. Hana Japanese Eatery has been named one of the nation’s top 20 Japanese restaurants by Travel & Leisure and top 10

Arizona restaurants by Zagat. Lori and Hana Japanese are Devour Phoenix Restaurant Coalition members and long-time favorites of the Devour Culinary Classic.

Kelly Fletcher, Tuck Shop – Chef Kelly Fletcher’s acclaimed cuisine combines various styles and regions creating a unique version of Classic American. A Scottsdale Culinary Institute Alum, Chef Fletcher has been a local fixture holding tenure at Valley institutions.

Robert Porter, The Thirsty Camel – A member of the United States Bartenders Guild, Robert has successfully competed in several bartending competitions and regularly teaches interactive mixology classes to the delight of attendees. When he’s not busy working on his latest libation, Robert is also an accomplished artist and professional Graphic Designer. Robert takes a great deal of pride in blending creativity, technical expertise, and a desire to provide his customers with an exceptional and inspiring experience.

Chef demonstrations on Saturday will feature Michael Babcock and Clayton Craw of Welcome Hospitality and guests from Ramona Farms and Pivot Produce.

All Restaurants & Participants:

AJ’S Fine Food

Aioli Gourmet Burgers

Alto Ristorante at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch

Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar

Barrio Café

Cafe Lalibela

Cibo

Clever Koi

Crudo

Desert Rose Steakhouse

Doughbird

Espresso Italia

Flying V at Loews Ventana Canyon

Frasher’s Smokehouse

Helio Basin Brewing Company

Dust Cutter Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

Joe’s Midnight Run

Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn

MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

NoodleBar

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

Otro Café

Phoenix City Grille

Pomegranate Café

Press Coffee

Redthai Southeast Asian & Shabu Fondue

Roastery of Cave Creek

Sierra Bonita Grill

St Francis

T.Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Tavern Americana

The Coronado PHX

The Dhaba

The Kak Shop

The Vig

True Food Kitchen

Urban Beans 24 Hour Bar and Café

Wren House Brewing Company

Mrs. Klein’s Pickle Company

Aloha Cakes AZ

Cookie Girl Cookie Shop

Doc’s Artisan Ice Creams

Fairytale Brownies

Kettle Heroes Gourmet Artisan Popcorn

LJ’s Gourmet Caramel Popcorn

Peanut Butter Americano

[POPPED] Artisan Popcorn

Sweet Treats Ice Cream

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

Devour Culinary Classic, Sunday, March 5 Participants:

Featured in the VIP Lounge:

Chef Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe – Jeff Smedstad is the author of The Elote Café Cookbook, and is chef and owner of Elote Cafe located in Sedona, Arizona. A graduate of Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Jeff has been cooking professionally for over twenty years, most of which has been dedicated to Mexican cuisine. Before opening Elote Cafe, he was the chef and partner for Los Sombreros Mexican Restaurant located in Scottsdale Arizona for 12 years.

Lauren Klein, High Spirited Cupcakes – A self-taught baker, Lauren has been a flour-child since the age of three. The hunger for new trends and crazy ideas, and drive to perfect her craft, and challenge her creativity has propelled HighSpirited Cupcakes from a hobby to something much more. The world of spirits is boundless, and each combination of spirits lends itself to a whole new world of flavor.

Ross Simon, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour – In 2006, as London became saturated with new bars and great bartenders, Ross decided that he wanted to bring his trade, knowledge and love for cocktails to the United States, Arizona specifically. Since moving stateside, Ross has worked for a number of well-known bars across Arizona; re-organizing and building each venue’s bar menu and team training to implement menus to their fullest potential. In 2014, Ross finally got to fulfill his dream and open his own bar, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

Chef demonstrations on Sunday will feature Bernie Kantak of Citizen Public House and The Gladly making a special announcement, as well as members of the the Arizona Vignerons Alliance including Maynard James Keenan and Dale Sparks with a side-by-side tasting of Tempranillo wines.

All Restaurants & Participants:

AJ’S Fine Food

Beckett’s Table

Bitter & Twisted & Tacos Chiwas Collaboration

Café Tranquilo @ The Clarendon Hotel and Spa

Churn

Citizen Public House

CRUjiente Tacos

Deseo at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Different Pointe of View

District American Kitchen and Wine Bar

Federal Pizza

Frites Street

Green Nami

House of Tricks

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Joyride Taco House

La Piazza al Forno

Litchfield’s at The Wigwam

Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill

Merkin’s Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria

Modern Tortilla

Nico Heirloom Kitchen

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Postino Winecafe

Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain

Roka Akor

Shift

Sosoba Phoenix

Southern Rail

Tammie Coe Cakes

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Leoni’s Focaccia

The Gladly

The Larder + The Delta

The MARKET Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s

The Parlor Pizzeria

Virtu Honest Craft

Windsor

Worth Takeaway

Mahfam Artisanal Handcrafted Foods

24 Carrots

Tazzina di Gelato

Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole

NutWhats

The OKB Old Kentucky BBQ Sauce

Zak’s Chocolate

Devour Culinary Classic Wineries (Both Days)

The Devour Culinary Classic is pleased to partner with Quench Fine Wines and will be sampling the following local and regional wines for both Saturday and Sunday at the Devour Culinary Classic:

Dos Cabezas Wineworks (Arizona)

Caduceus Cellars (Arizona)

Callaghan Vineyards (Arizona)

Sand Reckoner Vineyards (Arizona)

Page Springs Cellars (Arizona)

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards (Arizona)

JP Chenet

Farm Collective

Klinker Brick Winery

Keenan

Circo Vino Imports

Failla

Appellation Wine Co

Cannonball Wine Company

Adelsheim Vineyard

Vino del Sol

Vias Imports

220 Imports

Hedges Family Estate

New House Vintners

Alcohol by Volume

Clos du Val

The Drop

Spotlight Brands

Love & Squalor

Vinum

Owen Roe

Lieu Dit

Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition

The Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition will take place Sunday, February 26, at 3:00 p.m. at DeSoto Central Market in Phoenix (915 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004). Designed to celebrate Phoenix’s cocktail culture, bartenders from nine metro-Phoenix bars and restaurants armed with a selection of Arizona’s best locally distilled spirits convene for a mix-off of epic proportions. Participating bartenders will go head to head in a series of three rounds, shaking it to compete in the final, mystery basket round for the title of Arizona’s Star Bartender in 2017. Tickets will be $40 each.

The 12 bartenders that will compete for the 2017 title have been selected and will compete in a series of heats followed by a final round that will determine Arizona’s Star Bartender:

Tim Avery – Joyride Taco House

Matt Bermudez – Welcome Diner

Jake Foster – The Parlor

Janessa Hilliard – St. Francis

Danny Kang – The Gladly

Michael Liberatore – Citizen Public House

Liza Loewenhagen – The Vig

Matt Minsky – hulasmoderntiki

Gavin Pena – Clever Koi

Manny Pena – The Windsor

Kapono Rowe – DeSoto Central Market

Jaong Woo – Otro Cafe

Seven Chef Singh Along

The 7 Chef Singh Along is a culinary event organized by the Arizona Seven, a collection of top Valley chefs dedicated to raising awareness of our world-class culinary scene and working to bring the James Beard Award back to Arizona. The event will take place Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Singh Farms’ new location in Tempe. During this family-style wine-paired dinner, each chef will prepare a single course that highlights both their distinctive style, and the bold flavors of Arizona. Each course will be paired with a fine Arizona wine from local producers. Tickets will be $160 each, which includes gratuity and tax.

The original “Seven Chefs” are bringing along a couple of friends to create an unforgettable meal presented by ten of Phoenix’s top chefs:

Justin Beckett – Beckett’s Table, Southern Rail

Kevin Binkley – Binkley’s

Cullen Campbell – Crudo, Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Jacob Cutino – Homeboy’s Hot Sauce

Kelly Fletcher – El Chorro

Josh Hebert – Posh Improvisational Cuisine

Scott Holmes – Little Miss BBQ

Stephen Jones – The Larder + The Delta

Bernie Kantak – The Gladly, Citizen Public House

Gio Osso – Virtù Honest Craft, Nico

Palette to Palate

Palette to Palate will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 in Downtown Phoenix, a location will be announced when it is secured. The event blends the visual arts and culinary arts by pairing chefs and painters to interpret each other’s work for a show that is at once unique and insightful into the worlds of the two artists. The evening will feature Arizona wines and award winning chefs, paired with regional artists who will unveil new works at the event. A full lineup of participants will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be $40 each.

This year’s artist and chef combos include:

Chrysa Robertson of Rancho Pinot paired with Chad Little

Charleen Badman of FnB paired with Tom Budzak

Doug Robson of Otro Cafe paired with Hugo Medina

Michael Babcock of Welcome Diner paired with JJ Horner

Devour Film Screening: Elements

Devour Film Screening: Elements at FilmBar on Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. This event is in partnership with Andrew Gooi of Food Talkies and the production team at Bite Magazine. Guests will get to experience the six elements and individuals captured in “Elements” while sampling creations from the featured chefs and makers including Jeff Kraus of Crêpe Bar (smoke), Ross Simon of Bitter and Twisted Cocktail Parlour (ice), Julie Meeker of Mother Bunch Brewery (water), and more. Tickets are $30 each.

Guests that will be in attendance include a majority of those featured in the Elements films:

Brian Konefal of Coppa Cafe

Akos Szabo of Match Cuisine / FoundRE

Derrick Shields of The Farm at Agritopia

Julie Meeker of Mother Bunch Brewing

Jeff Kraus of Crepe Bar