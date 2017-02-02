WestWorld prepares for 62nd Annual Arabian Horse Show

One of the much awaited horse shows will be gathering an expected 2,500 horses at WestWorld this Feb. 16 to 26 for the 62nd Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show and Shopping Expo.

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona will kick-off the event showing thousands of fine horses from around the world to compete for the Scottsdale Champion prize.

International Arabian horses compete with one another in a variety of class events. There are costume classes that will reveal a rider and their horse clad in elaborate clothing.

The show will also feature exhibits of fine art, crafts, clothing and jewelry in the Shopping Expo near the main arena. Artisans and entrepreneurs come to show their hand-made leather goods and offer a wide variety of products and services.

Folks can visit the horses in their barn areas where they can meet owners and where children can pet the horses.

The showground is open everyday during the show, starting at 8 a.m. On the Friday of the event, starting at 6:30 p.m. folks can attend free.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 12 and under are free. The show’s proceeds go to local children’s charities including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, The March of Dimes and Cox Charities.