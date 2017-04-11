David Weekley Homes at Vistancia
Greens at Blackstone offers a total of six luxury single-story floorplans ranging from 2,117 to 2,767 square feet and features two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-four baths and two-to-four car garages. (Photo courtesy of Vistancia)

David Weekley Homes opens Greens neighborhood in Vistancia

Posted April 11, 2017 by

David Weekley Homes opened its new Greens golf course neighborhood with two well-appointed luxury models within the private, gated Blackstone at Vistancia community.

Greens at Blackstone features 58 home sites nestled around four holes of the award-winning Blackstone Country Club golf course, offering amazing views from every angle.

Greens at Blackstone offers a total of six luxury single-story floorplans ranging from 2,117 to 2,767 square feet and features two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-four baths and two-to-four car garages. The collection features distinctive elements that accentuate and embrace the best of indoor/outdoor living experiences. Expansive great rooms with wood beam ceilings, sliding doors, and view fencing captures extraordinary golf course views. Homes start in the $400s.

The 2,117-square-foot Westland model features an expansive great room with oversized sliding glass doors opening up to the golf course and a vaulted ceiling sunroom set adjacent to the main living area.

The Havasu model at 2,385 square feet features a courtyard entrance, super shower in the master bedroom and expansive covered back patio. Greens at Blackstone models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greens marks the builder’s fourth luxury home neighborhood within the prestigious Blackstone at Vistancia private golf community.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA