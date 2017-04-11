David Weekley Homes opens Greens neighborhood in Vistancia

Greens at Blackstone offers a total of six luxury single-story floorplans ranging from 2,117 to 2,767 square feet and features two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-four baths and two-to-four car garages. (Photo courtesy of Vistancia)

David Weekley Homes opened its new Greens golf course neighborhood with two well-appointed luxury models within the private, gated Blackstone at Vistancia community.

Greens at Blackstone features 58 home sites nestled around four holes of the award-winning Blackstone Country Club golf course, offering amazing views from every angle.

Greens at Blackstone offers a total of six luxury single-story floorplans ranging from 2,117 to 2,767 square feet and features two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-four baths and two-to-four car garages. The collection features distinctive elements that accentuate and embrace the best of indoor/outdoor living experiences. Expansive great rooms with wood beam ceilings, sliding doors, and view fencing captures extraordinary golf course views. Homes start in the $400s.

The 2,117-square-foot Westland model features an expansive great room with oversized sliding glass doors opening up to the golf course and a vaulted ceiling sunroom set adjacent to the main living area.

The Havasu model at 2,385 square feet features a courtyard entrance, super shower in the master bedroom and expansive covered back patio. Greens at Blackstone models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greens marks the builder’s fourth luxury home neighborhood within the prestigious Blackstone at Vistancia private golf community.