Shea Homes announces grand opening of The Reserves

On Saturday May 6, Shea Homes will debut The Reserves, a luxury gated community in Gilbert. Families dreaming of spacious, single-story homes on tree-lined streets are invited to visit The Reserves; with four distinctive, open floor plans, showcased in three beautifully designed model homes. Floorplans range in size from approximately 3,282 – 3,983 square feet and lot sizes are approximately one-third of an acre. Home base prices start at $499,990. When complete, the community is slated to include 90 homes.

All of The Reserves homes include dream kitchens, functional outdoor rooms, sizeable bedrooms, four-car garages, and plenty of options for personalization. Large sliding glass panels open the great room to the backyard, so homeowners can enjoy the best of Arizona’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

“Homebuyers get the full package at The Reserves, thanks to the large lot sizes where they can build their dream home and enjoy plenty of outdoor space for their families to play and grow,” said Ken Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes Arizona. “Demand for new homes in Gilbert has been strong, and The Reserves is no exception. The Shea team is excited to work with homebuyers to purchase, build, and become a part of this very special community.”

Tech lovers will be happy to hear that all homes at The Reserves will come with the wiring and panels necessary to allow buyers to upgrade and make their home Alexa-enabled. They can choose from some ‘smart home’ packages to automate audio/visual equipment, lights, door locks, garage, door, and thermostat through the Alexa app. This technology will be on display in one of the model homes. Those looking for more advanced integration will also be able to choose Control 4 technology, which will be demonstrated in a second model.

Located on Val Vista just south of Riggs Road, The Reserves is conveniently located near Gilbert’s award winning, nationally recognized restaurants. Community common areas are filled with family-friendly activities including a giant chess set, bocce ball, BBQ grills, picnic tables, ramadas, hopscotch, and more.