50 cool holiday party venues to book a last-minute event

You’ve worked hard. You’ve had a better year than last year. In fact, you’ve been so busy that you neglected to look for holiday party venues for your company’s party.

Even if the office holiday party is something that slipped your mind, there are plenty of dynamic Valley holiday party venues still available to create a memorable event for employees.

Here are 50 fun holiday party venues — in alphabetical order — where you can book a last-minute holiday party or an of-site event to boost company morale.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

Options: Just as the word “Andaz” translates to mean “personal style,” celebrate the holidays in a fashion that’s entirely unique and memorable. Creatively designed to be a blank canvas, imprint your own style to bring your festive plans to life.

How to book: 480-368-1234 or salesphxaz@andaz.com

Arrogant Butcher

Options: For the ultimate holiday party, the News Room seats up to 55 and 60 standing for larger parties, while the Office and Boardroom are smaller rooms that can easily be combined into a larger space up to 40 seated. Full bar and covered patio are also available for holiday bookings.

How to book: teverett@foxrc.net

Barrio Queen

Options: Barrio Queen Desert Ridge has created a private tequila tasting room that is great for holiday parties, corporate Events, birthdays and more. The room can hold up to 70 people, including a private outdoor patio.

How to book: info@barrioqueen.com

Bitters

Options: Bitters is a new craft cocktail, beer and food spot in vibrant SkySong. It features 12 small plate gourmet dishes, 12 rotating craft handles and 17 signature cocktails. All offerings are focused on craft, small batch and local. Bitters offers private events, custom menus and custom signature cocktails.

How to book: info@bittersbar.com or 480-550-5088

Boulders Resort & Spa

Options: Plan your holiday party in a place of unsurpassed beauty. From the new Latilla Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor fireplaces to the luxurious new Casitas, awe-inspiring views create the perfect backdrop to celebrate the season. A special rate of $129 per night applies for holiday party booking and block of guest rooms.

How to book: 480-488-6738 or corissa.mcdermott@theboulders.com

Brat Haus

Options: Downtown Scottsdale’s craft beer garden and euro-inspired gastropub boasts 28-taps and a handcrafted menu composed of brats, burgers, pretzels, Belgian fries and more. The alfresco dining establishment can host up to 200 people in the beer garden and has a variety of fun yard-style games like corn hole, life-size Jenga and ping pong for guests who like to have an interactive dining experiences

How to book: 480-947-4006

Casino Arizona

Options: Whether it’s a large event of 100 or more on an intimate gathering of 25, Casino Arizona can accommodate. Choose from Cholla Prime Steakhouse & Lounge, an award-winning venue for a small gathering, Arizona Room Patio Grill for an indoor/outdoor event or the Showroom for larger events. Guests will love the exciting gaming and entertainment options.

How to book: 480-270-5533

Crowne Plaza Phoenix Chandler Golf Resort

Options: Any holiday party booked by November 10th will receive 10 percent off of the resort’s holiday menus and a complimentary night stay as a door prize (minimum of 75 people). Valid on new bookings only. Guests also receive a special discounted guest room rate,

How to book: 480-857-4413 or Amanda.mccomas@sanmarcosresort.com

CRUjiente Tacos

Options: CRUjiente Tacos’ chef’s table can be reserved for an intimate setting and a dining experience filled with Latin-inspired sharable plates, refined street-style and crunchy tacos, and globally-sourced wine, beer, bourbon, whiskey, tequila, and mezcal. Maximum seating is 20.

How to book: 602-687-7777

Dave and Buster’s

Options: Book your corporate holiday party — featuring chef-crafted buffet, private and semi-private rooms and more — today at Dave and Buster’s in Glendale, Phoenix or Tempe and get 20 percent off. There is still space available throughout November and December for up to to 1,900 guests.

How to book: daveandbusters.com./holiday

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Options: At Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, you’ll find something extra and unique. From live country music and line dancing to American gastropub cuisine and delicious cocktails, these folks will show your guests a great time. Choose between one of three Valley locations where you could host up to 700 guests.

How to book: 928-710-8985 or tinapeterson@riothg.com

Doubletree by Hilton Phoenix – Tempe

Options: The DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix – Tempe is a unique Frank Lloyd Wright venue, conveniently located, and can accommodate parties up to 500.

How to book: 480-804-5264 or eforrest@dhmhotels.com

El Hefe

Options: It’s always a fiesta at El Hefe. Choose between two Valley locations where you could host up to 500 guests for a holiday cocktail party or dinner. Can’t go wrong with some tacos and tequila.

How to book: 928-710- 8985 or tinapeterson@riothg.com

Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

For the ultimate holiday party adventure, the Paloma Garden holds up to 400 guests and creates a signature backdrop with waterfall and bistro lighting. For larger holiday events, the Chaparral Conference Center can accommodate up to 1,000 attendees. Every guest can wake up to complimentary made-to-order breakfast with omelet station, pastries, and various options. Customizable menus are available for every event.

How to book: 480-949-1414

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Options: From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, this enchanting hotel glistens with holiday splendor featuring a four-story musical tree that plays 18 songs to 80,000 synchronized lights, plus the Desert Ice Skating Rink (made of real ice), S’mores Land with the Polar Ice Glide and a new Build-A-Bear Pop-Up Shop, 4.5 million dazzling Lagoon Lights, new Copper Canyon light & music show, Santa’s Secret Headquarters and holiday friends such as Peppermint Penguin, Princess Noel, Graham the s’more, Shivers the yeti and Selfie Elfie. In addition, for exclusive private dining, cocktail receptions, full restaurant buyouts and corporate events, with a Latin flair, book your holiday party at Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar or get the gift of the finest cuts of beef at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak.

How to book: 480-585-2620

Farm & Craft

Options: Farm & Craft is focused on healthy and sustainable food in a community-style atmosphere. Think modern farm with a contemporary twist. This Scottsdale favorite spot features an indoor/outdoor bar that you can host up to 150 people.

How to book: 928-710- 8985 or tinapeterson@riothg.com

Fort McDowell Adventures

Options: Host your event at these uniquely Arizona venues that can accommodate parties of 50-1,500. Fort McDowell Adventures is located on 25,000 acres of pristine Sonoran Desert and offers horse-drawn wagon rides, hot air balloons and more. You will wow your guests with a holiday event experience they will never forget.

How to book: 480-789-5306 or aimee@fmadventures.com

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

Options: Experience a sense of community and discovery in this truly unique space. Experts will help you curate an inspired experience in FOUND:RE’s gallery with locally flavored art, food and spirits.

How to book: 480-309-5858

Gino’s East of Chicago

Options: Gino’s East is a legendary Chicago pizzeria that offers gourmet food and beverage options. The restaurant rents out a private party room that features a big screen TV and seats 35, as well as a patio that includes misters and twinkling globe string lights, which holds 70.

How to book: 602-441-0704

GreenTree Inn & Suites Phoenix Sky Harbor

Options: GreenTree Inn’s newly renovated conference and event space is the perfect setting for your holiday gathering, accommodating up to 200 with catering and beverage service options available.

How to book: 602-438-8688 or sales.phx@greentreeinn.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Options: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is the perfect place for almost any occasion. For food, each banquet room is buffet-style serving. The sizes of the rooms vary at each location, so be sure to include party size when making a reservation.

How to book: Email events@grimaldispizzeria.com

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse

Options: Celebrate the season with a customized menu at Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse located at the Scottsdale Waterfront. With space for up to 150 guests, this warm, inviting atmosphere sets the perfect tone for the best holiday party ever with specialty hand crafted cocktails and locally sourced, grass fed beef.

How to book: 928-710- 8985 or tinapeterson@riothg.com

Hassayampa Inn

Options: Come and experience “Arizona’s Christmas City” for your holiday gathering at the Hassayampa Inn in the Historic District of Prescott. Prescott was named “Christmas City” 28 years ago by Gov. Rose Mofford and continues the holiday tradition.

How to book: 800-322-1927

Hermosa Inn & LON’s

Options: Unique event spaces will help you create the most exquisite holiday celebration for groups from 10-60 guests in an exceptional location. Private events at this legendary boutique hideaway are enhanced with globally-inspired Arizona fare from LON’s, paired with wines from an award-winning wine list.

How to book: 602-792-1914 or submit an RFP online at hermosainn.com

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Options: Holiday parties are best amongst the red rocks of Sedona. Book your December or January celebration by November 10th and receive 20 percent off dinner holiday menus; guest room block with rates starting at $99; complimentary one-night certificate door prize; hosted holiday beverage package for the first half hour; and a marshmallow roasting campfire hour. Sedona will supply the red, you bring the cheer.

How to Book: Brenda.Adamov@hilton.com or call 928-284-6925

Hotel Valley Ho

Options: Book a holiday party by November for the Sky Line Rooftop, SoHo Ballroom or other venues and enjoy 10 percent off published food pricing, or receive a complimentary suite room night for every $3,000 contracted as food-and-beverage minimums. Valid for new bookings only, for events held Sunday through Thursday.

How to book: 480-248-2017 or hotelvalleyho.com

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

Options: ‘Tis the season to book your holiday party at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Give Hyatt Regency’s events manager a jingle while space is still available.

How to book: 480-444-1234 or salesscott@hyatt.com

iFLY Phoenix

Options: iFLY offers an unrivaled, one-of-a-kind venue for any team outing, holiday party or client event. Customizable packages offer everything from catering to transportation. Indoor skydiving offers an exhilarating experience while creating the right environment for developing confidence, enhancing creativity and building camaraderie.

How to book: iflyworld.com/corporate-events

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks

Options: Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks is the perfect venue to host a holiday happy hour or small lunch or dinner party. Visit the restaurant’s website for hours and happy hour times and details.

Hot to book: 480-513-7231

Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Options: Celebrate the holiday at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar with group dining pre-fixed dinner packages, customized menu options (including appetizer platters) and customized room setup.

Hot to book: desertridge@kegrestaurants.com or 480-563-9941

Kelly’s at Southbridge

Options: Kelly’s private and semi-private dining spaces and patios offer a variety of options for any event. With more than 8,000 square feet Kelly’s can accommodate groups between 10 and 300 people. Host your holiday party on the beautiful patio and enjoy the cool winter weather with a signature cocktail and your closest friends.

How to book: jalderman@kellysatsouthbridge.com or 623-703-9881

Marcellino Ristorante

Options: In Italy, gatherings always involve food lovingly prepared and beautifully served. Marcellino Ristorante’s goal is to create a stress free, unique and memorable event, tailored to your needs. Private, semi-private, at the bar or on one of two patios. Marcellino can accommodate small or large groups up to 80 guests.

How to book: 480-990-9500

Mountain Shadows

Options: Any new holiday party contract signed in November for this holiday season will receive 10 percent off published menu pricing on food or one free room night in an Immerse Premium room for every $4,000 confirmed in minimums. Valid for new bookings only. Only valid for events events Sunday through Thursday.

How to book: 480-624-5420 and mention the holiday meetings special

Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician

Options: Celebrate the season with the laid-back vibes of The Phoenician’s newest local hangout, Mowry & Cotton, featuring bold, flame-cured Modern American cuisine from its signature hearth oven, complemented by a spirited cocktail and beer list. For warm, casual gatherings, intimate private dining rooms are available for parties of 16-38 people.

How to book: 480-214-7870

Musical Instrument Museum

Options: An unparalleled setting for your distinctive holiday party, MIM offers a variety of options that can harmonize with any occasion. Menus are tailored to fit the needs of each event and feature cuisines from around the world. MIM chefs cook from scratch using fresh, authentic ingredients.

How to book: 480-245-6972 or events@mim.org

Octane Raceway

Options: Octane Raceway offers an adrenaline-filled group package experience with 45 mph karts, a brand new catering menu with dishes prepared in-house, private meeting spaces, mini-bowling, arcade games and billiards.

How to book: 602-302-7223 or octaneraceway.com

OdySea Aquarium

Options: Host an enchanting holiday party while gazing at fascinating sea life as OdySea Aquarium will provide a unique experience and lasting memories. OdySea offers a variety of unique venue space options and the guest list can even include a penguin or otter.

How to book: 480-291-8237 or events@odyseaaquarium

Pedal Haus Brewery

Options: Pedal Haus Brewery was recently remodeled can host intimate dinner parties to large gatherings. From a 25-person private dining room with AV capabilities and a window to the brewery to a beer-garden style patio that can accommodate up to 400 people, Pedal Haus Brewery is the perfect spot, equipped with yard games, private cabana seating and cozy fire pits.

How to book: 480-314-2337

Rack Scottsdale

Options: Known for their many interactive games, Rack Scottsdale is Scottsdale’s newest pool hall lounge. With more than 20 TVs, nine pool tables, a large bar top and bar-style fare, Rack can be transformed for any occasion or group party of any size. Rack can accommodate up to 250 guests.

How to book: 480-476-1035

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

Options: Set amidst the beauty of Camelback Mountain, Sanctuary makes every gathering sparkle. Imagine a holiday party lunch from $45 per person, a festive cocktail reception from $75, or a dazzling reception and gala dinner from $125 per person. With the purchase of a party package, groups will receive a choice of a complimentary welcome signature cocktail, sparkling holiday centerpieces and votive candles, or a $100 resort gift certificate.

How to book: 888-416-7809

Sandbar Desert Ridge

Options: Sandbar is a unique venue to host your next holiday party as it’s tropical influence strays from the monotony of traditional venues. It provides an escape from the norm with a festive play on Mexican décor.

How to book: 480-429-6000 or events@eegaz.com

Sheraton Grand Phoenix

Options: If you’re planning your company party for 50-3,000 guests, Sheraton Grand Phoenix offers holiday fare, beverages, event space and guest rooms. Don’t forget to ask about special incentives for Az Business magazine readers.

How to book: 602-817-5321 or raymond.carey@sheraton.com

T. Cook’s at Royal Palms

Options: The Holiday Reception Package includes three-hour hosted bar service with house select brand liquor, domestic and imported beer, house wine, soft drinks, still and sparkling water, along with choice of tray-passed hors d’oeuvres or display platters for $55 per person.

How to book: katherine.mcneill@royalpalmshotel.com or 602-977-6461

Talking Stick Resort

Options: With more than 100,000 square feet of beautiful indoor and outdoor event space, Talking Stick Resort is the perfect destination for any holiday event. Large scale to intimate, party planners will have their choice of exciting venues from the grandest of ballrooms to chic restaurant and lounges to outdoor space so to take advantage of the beautiful Arizona winters.

How to book: 480-850-8747

The Camby

Options: Ideal for startups and small companies looking to celebrate the holidays with an intimate and festive party, the Presidential Package is a meetings offering that includes the Presidential Suite as the venue space with stunning views of Camelback Mountain and is equipped with a 55-inch LED monitor, in-house audio visual available, complimentary wifi and breakfast and lunch catering specials.

How to book: 602-468-0700

The Hash Kitchen

Options: With two convenient Scottsdale locations, The Hash Kitchen is the perfect urban spot with a retro vibe for your holiday event. The Hash Kitchen is known throughout the Valley for their creative take on brunch, but offers a wide variety of catering options. The restaurant offers their space during the evening hours with no book out fees and can customize party menus with any type of cuisine.

How to book: events@maggioregroup.com

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s

Options: The restaurant can be made available for a private party on Sunday evenings or Mondays (they are normally closed for business at these times).

How to book: 602-579-5327

The Park

Options: More than 10,487 square feet of space ,including a large patio, can accommodate up to 447 guests. Buffet and catering packages available. Other options include a 15-foot stage with LED backdrop, 28 self-serve craft beer taps, LED Ping Pong and shuffleboard, bar games and arcade alley and there are buyout or semi private options.

How to book: 602-362-5627 or events@thepark.bar

The Scott Resort & Spa

Options: Steps from downtown Scottsdale, The Scott features all new meeting space, lobby and Canal Club restaurant and bar. Book your holiday party and receive waived room rental, complimentary valet and discounted room rates. Learn how to receive even more from free room nights to passed hors d’oeuvres.

How to book: tsrleads@thescottresort.com or 480-945-7666

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Options: Whether it’s a themed dinner or a lavish buffet, Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is an ideal spot to book last-minute holiday parties. Businesses who book a party receive their choice of a $25 gift certificate to Kitchen West for each of their attendees, tray-passed champagne with raspberries or warm cookies and cold milk as attendees depart.

How to book: 480-596-7400.

Thirsty Lion

Options: With private bars, patios and dens, all three Thirsty Lion locations have the perfect setting for a holiday party! Choose a buffet style dinner or appetizers and cocktails for a sophisticated and delicious event. Thirsty Lion has something for everyone from pizza, burgers and sushi, the gastropub will have people wanting to come back for more!

How to book: 480-899-0119 or eventsaz@ceghospitality.com

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant

Options: Tomaso’s has been serving high-end classic Italian cuisine for 40 years making the restaurant an iconic destination for all celebratory occasions. Tomaso’s can accommodate smaller parties up to a full buy-out of 207 people. The restaurant boasts a variety of dining spaces including the fully-private “Serena Room” and the semi-private “Cove.” Tomaso’s recently expanded and now has a large winter-white dining room that can host up to 175 people.

How to book: 602-956-0836

Tomaso’s When in Rome

Options: Tomaso’s When in Rome is a Roman-inspired culinary destination in North Scottsdale that can seat 180 people and resembles a true Roman trattoria complete with culturally precise architecture, traditional recipes and lunch, dinner and happy hour all within its repertoire. The restaurant boasts a Chef’s Table that comfortably seats 12 with a variety of prix-fixe menus to choose from and a patio for an ambient alfresco dining experience.

How to book: 480404-6085

Uptown Alley

Options: Celebrate your holiday party at Uptown Alley in Surprise with bowling, delicious food and great fun! Book before October 31st and receive 10% off of your food package or free DJ, caricature artist, photo booth, coffee bar or get double game play for the arcade and laser tag games.

How to book: 623-277-4270 or sales@uptownalleysurprise.com

WeKoPa Resort & Conference Center and WeKoPa Golf Club

Options: Mistletoe and Margaritas … who’s in? Call for holiday party specials good through January 31, 2018. Holiday packages include holiday décor & linen, champagne toast and complimentary venue fee. Resort rates from $89 per night, includes Breakfast, waived resort fee and more.

How to book: 480-789-5536 or kfrus@wekoparesort.com

Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill

Options: Z’Tejas is a great place to meet friends or bring the whole office to celebrate! All five Valley locations offer private, semi-private and patio space plus catering for your holiday events.

How to book: 602-566-8000