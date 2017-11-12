Arrowhead BMW breaks ground on innovative dealership

A new BMW luxury automobile dealership, Arrowhead BMW, is under construction at the AZ-Loop 101, between Beardsley Road and Union Hills Drive in Glendale. The official groundbreaking ceremony on November 9 included representatives from Visionary Automotive Group, LLC, operator of the dealership, BMW North America and the City of Glendale, along with other business and civic leaders.

The facility, located at 19250 N. Loop 101, is being built on 10-plus acres, with freeway visibility and convenient access. The facility and land is owned by West Valley RE Investments, LLC. Construction of the over 100,000-square-foot building plus sales lot complex is expected to be completed in late 2018, with D.L. Withers Construction of Phoenix at the helm.

“Arrowhead BMW will shatter traditional dealership experiences for the Premium Brand Customer. We understand it is about more than vehicles; it is about achieving an intimate relationship with our customers, providing a genuine experience that satisfies our customers’ needs and leaves our customers feeling valued. We have an opportunity to sustain our ‘Customers for Life.’ Rethink everything you know about the modern luxury buying experience, we are creating the retail experience of the future,” said Steve Bowers, executive managing member of Arrowhead BMW Center Operator and Visionary Automotive Group.

“BMW believes Visionary Automotive Group. LLC’s advanced user-friendly e-experience approach to automotive retail will provide Arrowhead BMW’s Customers with a spectacular sales and service experience,” stated Greg Marks, Department Head and Center Development BMW North America.

“We celebrate this milestone of BMW Glendale’s groundbreaking and continue to be ecstatic that this international, luxury automotive brand, known for its high-quality products and services, chose Glendale and the vibrant well-established Arrowhead area to grow its brand,” said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. “BMW’s careful selection of this location is reflective of the extremely hot economy we have right now in Glendale and the West Valley.”

“When a worldwide brand like BMW decides to locate a $25 million facility to Glendale, that really makes a positive statement about our city, the West Valley and the direction we are heading,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “I welcome BMW and the jobs it will bring to Glendale.”

“We see our role as educators and financial stewards for our Customers. Women, Hispanics and Millennials are high priority demographics for Arrowhead BMW, with specific employee training programs designed to make our Customers feel comfortable, respected, and appreciated. We want to have transparency with our Customers as the foundation of building trust and loyalty,” noted Bowers.