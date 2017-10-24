How does ASU rank among best online software engineering degrees?

Best Computer Science Schools has released a new ranking of the 15 Best Online Software Engineering Degrees for 2017. Best Computer Science Schools is a leading authority on computer science, tech education, and college rankings.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities for software engineers and developers are projected to increase 17% by 2024. That’s far faster than the predicted job growth rate for other professions.

The median pay for software developers? A whopping $102,280 per year as of 2016.

“Thanks to the significant projected growth, low rates of unemployment, and high average salary, U.S. News & World Report named Software Developer the number three Best STEM Job of 2017,” Editor Jordan Biltmore said. “How do you get one of these lucrative, in-demand jobs? For most people, it starts with a bachelor’s degree in software engineering or software development.”

Best Computer Science Schools developed the best online software engineering degrees ranking according to its standard methodology. This methodology aggregates data from Payscale, U.S. News and World Report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as information from the schools as well. It measures institutional strength, return on tuition investment, and student happiness.

The ranking of the 15 Best Online Software Engineering Degrees lists Brigham Young University – Idaho at the top, Arizona State University in second place, and Kennesaw State University holding the third spot.

Alphabetically listed, the following schools appear in the ranking:

American InterContinental University, Schaumburg, IL

Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Bellevue University, Bellevue, NE

Brigham Young University-Idaho, Rexburg, ID

Champlain College, Burlington, VT

Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, CO

Eastern Florida State College, Melbourne, FL

Full Sail University, Winter Park, FL

Grantham University, Lenexa, KS

Herzing University, Atlanta, GA

Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, GA

Southern New Hampshire University, Hooksett, NH

Strayer University, Herndon, VA

University of Maryland University College, Upper Marlboro, MD

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT