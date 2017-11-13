Ballard Spahr earns perfect score in Corporate Equality Index

Ballard Spahr received a 100 percent rating in the 2018 edition of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The perfect rating recognizes the firm’s benefits and protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees and their families. HRC is the country’s largest civil rights organization dedicated to achieving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer equality.

Ballard Spahr was among 609 companies to receive the highest possible score. The 2018 CEI rated 1,084 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

By satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria, Ballard Spahr earns the designation of a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

“Ballard Spahr is honored and proud to receive a perfect score in HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Chief Diversity Officer Virginia G. Essandoh. “We are devoted to creating a work environment founded on dignity and respect. As the definition of what constitutes an inclusive work environment expands, we prioritize learning experiences that will benefit everyone in the firm, such as a recent program on how to support transgender colleagues. Diversity of thought, background, and experience drives the innovation that nurtures our success.”

Ballard Spahr’s commitment to diversity is reflected in its employment policies, community involvement, and recruiting initiatives. The firm’s attorney affinity groups include Equality Ballard: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Lawyers and Friends, which provides opportunities for business development and pro bono outreach to the LGBTQ community while maintaining a supportive internal environment.

“We take great pride in this rating, as it shows our commitment to building an inclusive atmosphere in which to work and do business,” said Daniel B. Englander, a Co-Leader of Equality Ballard. “We are very proud of the programs and policies we have in place that support equality.”