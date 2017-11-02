David Weekley will bring energy-efficient homes to Cadence

Arizona-based real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments announced the nation’s largest private homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, as its newest builder for Mesa master-planned community Cadence at Gateway.

“It’s great to welcome David Weekley Homes to the Cadence community,” said Craig Krumwiede, president of Harvard Investments. “David Weekley Homes has a reputation for building energy-efficient homes constructed by professionals who are passionate about the environment and creating quality homes for their customers. Their employees actively give back to the communities where they live and work. Their culture of caring, and dedication to high quality ensures their customers’ satisfaction in a way that really sets them apart.”

The David Weekley Homes neighborhood will include one- and two-story family homes with lot sizes of 58 ft. x 125 ft. While floor plans are still under design, David Weekley has committed to providing multiple plans with their signature range of flex space options. Their EnergySaver™ homes offer homebuyers a unique combination of energy-efficient building techniques, creating a tighter home that is friendlier to the environment and the pocketbook. They have invested years researching and crafting the building process of EnergySaver™ homes to maintain affordability for homebuyers, while lowering energy usage and minimizing their carbon footprint.

Their intimate 72-home neighborhood is situated on the southeast corner of The Square steps away from gardens, tennis courts and a bocce ball court.

David Weekley Homes is consistently recognized for building energy-efficient homes and creating an excellent company culture, with FORTUNE magazine placing the company on the “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list nine times. Professional Builder magazine, the home building industry’s leading business publication, named David Weekley Homes its 2013 Builder of the Year, making it one of only two builders in the magazine’s 77-year history to receive this honor twice.

“David Weekley will be offering consumers quality-built, energy-efficient homes with a community focus,” Krumwiede said. “Today’s homeowners who are seeking more than just a house will be delighted to be just steps away from our community center The Square, state-of-the-art fitness center, plus numerous resident-only parks, and miles of walking and biking trails. Residents have access to all this right here in the neighborhood. It’s not only easier on families, it’s easier on the environment.”

Construction of Cadence at Gateway is running ahead of schedule with models available late 2018 or early 2019.

Find out more about Cadence at Gateway and what makes it the premier residential project in Arizona by visiting (http://cadenceaz.com/) Or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.