Desert Mountain completes $12M spa renovation

The Sonoran Spa and Fitness Center at Desert Mountain has completed a $12 million expansion and renovation, bringing more than 42,000 square feet of opulent experiences to members of the club, located in the luxurious residential community in north Scottsdale.

Located on 10 acres, the Sonora Spa and Fitness Center’s remodel was led by PHX Architecture’s Erik Peterson, AIA and Andrea Lucarelli, AIA with interiors by Est Est Interior Design and construction by Kitchell Custom Homes.

The project encompassed connecting two existing buildings into one seamless facility. The result is an enviable destination for club members with amenities that range from the ultimate pampering experience to a grueling workout. Upgrades and new services including additional exercise rooms for fitness activities, a youth activities center, expanded food service and additions to its spa, salon and massage areas.

The facility’s sports complex, completed just this week, includes pickleball, croquet and bocce ball. There are six new pickleball courts to serve growing demand for the popular sport.

“The new Sonoran Spa and Fitness Center sets the bar for high-end luxury spa and fitness experiences within a residential community,” said Desert Mountain CEO Damon DiOrio. “This renovation aims to truly bring the outside in with glass design and interior design that is tranquil, mindful and soothing for the senses.”

The Sonoran Spa offers Desert Mountain members a complete menu of services to create a connection with the mind, body and spirit. Special services include massages, facials, body treatments, manicures and pedicures, hair and salon services, waxing and teeth whitening by certified and licensed stylists and aestheticians.

Innovative programming and fitness options are designed to match everything members seek in their exercise regimen, with personal trainers who guide and coach residents in dedicated studios for weight training, Pilates, spinning, crossfit, yoga and more.

“We want our members to have access to every amenity here, so they never have to leave the mountain,” said DiOrio. “Between the classes, services and activities offered at the Sonoran and the additional recreational options within our 8,000-acre development, residents have everything they need to keep their bodies healthy and their mind at peace, right here in paradise.”

Along with the world’s largest collection of six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, Desert Mountain’s Tennis Complex – affectionately called “the Wimbledon of the West” – sits aside the Sonoran Spa and features a beautiful stadium grass court, five state-of-the-art clay courts and three hard courts. Desert Mountain uses specially trained agronomy maintenance staff to maintain all of the tennis courts.

Other extensive renovations include the facility’s Youth Center, which now offers many different programs including a Hourly Playtime Program, Winter Sports Camp, Spring Break Camp, Junior Summer Camp, Spring and Halloween Carnivals, Tween Nights, Kids Night Out and more.

Members also enjoy the wonder of the high desert with organized outdoor activities such as luxurious camping, hiking, biking, kayaking and horseback riding.

In celebration of Desert Mountain’s 30th anniversary this year, the club is offering a 30-day trial membership for a limited time for $3,000. The fee can be applied toward a full membership at the conclusion of the trial period. The 30-day trial includes golf on Desert Mountain’s Six Jack Nicklaus Signature Courses, access to the Jim Flick Golf Performance Center, luxury spa, sports and fitness center, several dining options and miles of hiking and biking trails. The trial period must be commenced by Dec. 31. Details are available at http://desertmountain.com/experience-desert-mountain-30-days/.