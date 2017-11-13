Here’s a chance to network with the 100 Best Arizona Companies

|
BestCompaniesAZ is celebrating a tremendous year of honoring the best and brightest companies in Arizona with a cocktail party, networking event and celebration of the 100 Best Arizona Companies and the wonderful charitable work they do in our community.
Earlier this year, BestCompaniesAZ selected the 100 Best Arizona Companies. It chose this year’s winners using its research on award-winning companies that spans back to 2002. To highlight the outstanding characteristics of these companies, companies were divided into six categories designed through research of behavioral scientist, Dr. William Glasser.
Best of Trailblazers – Visionary companies that have pioneered and sustained their exceptional performance by all metrics over 15 years, representing the best of the best.
Best of Cool – Top organizations with strong, unique workplace cultures, where they know how fun can help create the best work ever.
Best of Wings – Innovation, empowerment, freedom, creativity, and sometimes disruption, shine at the forefront of these companies.
Best of Heart – Through building relationships with employees, customers, and in the community, these companies show how much they care.
Best of Stars – At the height of their powerful success, these companies are masters of their fields, inspiring confidence in customers and employees alike.
Best of Future – With great potential for growth and representing a new era of business in Arizona, these are the organizations we want to watch for the future.
100 Best Companies in Arizona
TRAILBLAZER
American Express
Charles Schwab
Cox Communications
Deloitte
Dignity Health
Discover Financial Services
Edward Jones
GoDaddy
Goodmans Interior Structures
Homeowners Financial Group
Mayo Clinic
Medtronic
Quarles & Brady, LLP
USAA
Vanguard
COOL
Carvana
DriveTime Automotive Group
GPS Insight
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort
International Cruise & Excursions
meltmedia
Nextiva
Quicken Loans
Shutterfly
Sitelock
StormWind Studios
The Lavidge Company
WebPT
Workiva
Yelp
WINGS
Axosoft
FlexPrint
Henry & Horne LLP
Infusionsoft
Kimpton Hotels
Laser Spine Institute
MassMutual Arizona
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Ryan
Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen)
UnitedHealthcare
Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.
Verizon Wireless
Yodle
Zocdoc
HEART
Aetna
Arizona Charter Academy
Arizona Diamondbacks
Blood Systems
CBRE
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Grand Canyon University
Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona
Hyatt Regency Phoenix
Intuit
J.P.Morgan Chase
Lovitt & Touché
Make-A-Wish Arizona
National Bank of Arizona
Orchard Medical Consulting
PayPal
Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Progrexion
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance
Y Scouts
STAR
Better Business Bureau serving Greater Arizona
Camden Property Trust
CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Cresa
Fennemore Craig
GEICO
General Motors Company
GM Financial
Kitchell
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak
& Stewart, P.C.
Paychex
PING, Inc.
The Plaza Companies
Pollack Investments
Protiviti
Sonora Quest Laboratories
Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions
Sundt Construction
Synchrony Financial
TASER | Axon
FUTURE
Direct Energy
DoubleDutch
Endurance International Group
Galvanize
GlobalTranz
Longboard Asset Management
Markitors
NextNet Partners
Pinnacle Transplant Technologies
QuickSpark Financial
Remarkable Health
Revature
SenesTech
Spear Education
Tuft & Needle
Denise Gredler is founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. Lee Vikre is managing partner of BestCompaniesAZ.