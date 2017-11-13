Here’s a chance to network with the 100 Best Arizona Companies

BestCompaniesAZ is celebrating a tremendous year of honoring the best and brightest companies in Arizona with a cocktail party, networking event and celebration of the 100 Best Arizona Companies and the wonderful charitable work they do in our community. WHEN: Tuesday, December 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m. WHERE: Hyatt Regency Phoenix, 122 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets Here’s what you will be able to do: • Celebrate the 100 Best Arizona companies on the 15th anniversary of BestCompaniesAZ • Network with the 100 Best leadership and the charities they support • Explore creative new ways to team-build and become involved in your community through the amazing charities we have doing great work in Arizona.

Earlier this year, BestCompaniesAZ selected the 100 Best Arizona Companies. It chose this year’s winners using its research on award-winning companies that spans back to 2002. To highlight the outstanding characteristics of these companies, companies were divided into six categories designed through research of behavioral scientist, Dr. William Glasser.

Best of Trailblazers – Visionary companies that have pioneered and sustained their exceptional performance by all metrics over 15 years, representing the best of the best.

Best of Cool – Top organizations with strong, unique workplace cultures, where they know how fun can help create the best work ever.

Best of Wings – Innovation, empowerment, freedom, creativity, and sometimes disruption, shine at the forefront of these companies.

Best of Heart – Through building relationships with employees, customers, and in the community, these companies show how much they care.

Best of Stars – At the height of their powerful success, these companies are masters of their fields, inspiring confidence in customers and employees alike.

Best of Future – With great potential for growth and representing a new era of business in Arizona, these are the organizations we want to watch for the future.

100 Best Companies in Arizona

TRAILBLAZER

American Express

Charles Schwab

Cox Communications

Deloitte

Dignity Health

Discover Financial Services

Edward Jones

GoDaddy

Goodmans Interior Structures

Homeowners Financial Group

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Quarles & Brady, LLP

USAA

Vanguard

COOL

Carvana

DriveTime Automotive Group

GPS Insight

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort

International Cruise & Excursions

meltmedia

Nextiva

Quicken Loans

Shutterfly

Sitelock

StormWind Studios

The Lavidge Company

WebPT

Workiva

Yelp

WINGS

Axosoft

FlexPrint

Henry & Horne LLP

Infusionsoft

Kimpton Hotels

Laser Spine Institute

MassMutual Arizona

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Ryan

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen)

UnitedHealthcare

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Yodle

Zocdoc

HEART

Aetna

Arizona Charter Academy

Arizona Diamondbacks

Blood Systems

CBRE

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Grand Canyon University

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Intuit

J.P.Morgan Chase

Lovitt & Touché

Make-A-Wish Arizona

National Bank of Arizona

Orchard Medical Consulting

PayPal

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Progrexion

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Y Scouts

STAR

Better Business Bureau serving Greater Arizona

Camden Property Trust

CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Cresa

Fennemore Craig

GEICO

General Motors Company

GM Financial

Kitchell

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak

& Stewart, P.C.

Paychex

PING, Inc.

The Plaza Companies

Pollack Investments

Protiviti

Sonora Quest Laboratories

Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions

Sundt Construction

Synchrony Financial

TASER | Axon

FUTURE

Direct Energy

DoubleDutch

Endurance International Group

Galvanize

GlobalTranz

Longboard Asset Management

Markitors

NextNet Partners

Pinnacle Transplant Technologies

QuickSpark Financial

Remarkable Health

Revature

SenesTech

Spear Education

Tuft & Needle

Denise Gredler is founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. Lee Vikre is managing partner of BestCompaniesAZ.