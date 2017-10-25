On the move at Thomas Title, Gust Rosenfeld, Bryan Cave, Cadence Senior Living

Gust Rosenfeld adds attorney to Tucson office

Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. announced that Heather Bohnke has joined the firm as an Associate in the firm’s Litigation Group. Prior to joining the firm, Heather was in-house counsel for a major insurance company, representing the company in first-party insurance contract cases and the company’s insureds in various property and casualty cases.

Heather’s practice focuses on health care and general litigation with an emphasis on insurance defense and coverage, medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death. She also has experience with vulnerable adult abuse claims asserted against health care facilities and providers. She brings more than 16 years of medical malpractice litigation experience to the firm.

Heather earned a B.S. from the University of Arizona and her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. She is a Board Member for the Tucson Defense Bar. Heather serves on the Strategic Planning Committee and Co-Chairs the Court Rules Committee for the Pima County Bar Association. She also serves on the Insurance Law Committee and the Personal Lines Subcommittee for the Defense Research Institute.

Thomas Title adds executive to its team

Thomas Title has hired Michael G. Hoffman as its Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Hoffman will help oversee its organic and strategic growth plans and will be located in Dallas. Prior to Thomas Title, Hoffman served as the Managing Director, Legal Services as well as holding Vice President and Secretary positions for Greystar Real Estate Partners, an international, fully-integrated, and privately held real estate services provider offering expertise in property management, investment, and development of multi-family residential properties.

“Michael, with his business acumen and operations expertise, joins our Thomas Title team at a pivotal time. We are excited for him to work closely with our private equity partner, ET Investments, to enhance our support operations and to strategically deploy capital into new growth opportunities,” said Thomas Title President and CEO Frank W. Busch III.

Bryan Cave gets new office managing partner

Bryce Suzuki will replace Jay Zweig as Office Managing Partner (OMP) of the Phoenix office of Bryan Cave. Suzuki provides strategic business and dispute resolution assistance to a diverse range of lenders, companies and business owners dealing with insolvency issues. In addition, he advises businesses in the field of cryptocurrency (bitcoin), blockchain and related technologies. Zweig has served as Phoenix OMP since 2011.

Cadence Senior Living adds VP of sales and marketing

Cadence Senior Living announced today that Allyson Nathan has joined its management team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Nathan will bring sales and marketing leadership to its growing portfolio of senior living communities currently located in AZ and CA.

For more than 23 years, Nathan’s creativity and motivating leadership style has lead numerous senior living sales and marketing teams to success. Prior to joining Cadence, she was Corporate Director of Marketing at Retirement Community Specialists (RCS) and IPA Management where she was responsible for the development and implementation of the marketing, branding and lease up strategies for senior living and multifamily portfolios, including the Generations brand. Prior experience includes Alterra Healthcare, Silverado Senior Living, CareMatrix and Senior Living Associates, as well as Nathan Marketing, LLC, a senior industry marketing firm.

“I am excited to welcome Allyson to our team,” said Rob Leinbach, Principal at Cadence Senior Living. “Her leadership in developing high-performing sales teams and managing multiple brands will be beneficial to the growth and success of Cadence.”