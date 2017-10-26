Russo and Steele announces dates, new layout

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Scottsdale January 17-21, 2018 at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Locally-owned and operated in Scottsdale, Russo and Steele is known across the globe as “The World’s Most Exciting Collector Automobile Auction”. Year in and year out the event brings forth the most complete collection of fine collector automobiles available anywhere during Arizona Car Week. The annual auction will feature their well-established “auction in the round” format with five days and more than 800 cars crossing the block. Russo and Steele places buyers, sellers and enthusiastic spectators up close and personal with vehicles.

A fresh new event layout at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will provide a premium concourse style experience that showcases the high quality and incredibly diverse range of offerings that Russo and Steele has forged its reputation on. The new layout confirms the Main Auction Pavilion is on 100 percent hard surface asphalt. Along with the Main Auction Pavilion, the newly expanded 13,000 sq. ft. Vendor Pavilion will be state-of-the art, climate controlled, and on asphalt. The layout houses over 130 vendors, everything from leather boots to furs, a food court style seating area for the Food Truck Showcase, a jumbotron streaming the live auction, and direct access to the Main Auction Pavilion with all the “auction in the round” action. This new configuration ensures a world class experience for all; consigners, bidders and spectators.

Additionally, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick’s highly centralized and easily accessible location, right off the Loop 101 puts Russo and Steele directly at the epicenter of all the action during Arizona Car Week.

“This is our second year at Salt River Field at Talking Stick and we have redesigned the layout to make an incredible experience even better to help us service our increasing number of vehicles on offer and our ever growing legion of visitors,” says Drew Alcazar, auction president and CEO. “Salt River Fields is home to many internationally recognized events, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

This event features some of the most exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles available anywhere in the world. Bidder registration is just $200 and includes admission for preview day and four days of Auction in the Round action for the bidder and one lucky guest. For more information about Russo and Steele, visit www.russoandsteele.com.