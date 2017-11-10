Scottsdale’s Northcentral University launches 4 new technology programs

Northcentral University, which has a large presence in Scottsdale, recently launched four new graduate technology programs, including the first 100 percent online computer science Ph.D.

With online classes starting weekly, NCU’s new programs include the first 100 percent online computer science Ph.D., plus new degrees in cybersecurity and information technology. The continued acceleration of technology requisites in today’s workforce has led to a huge gap in qualified talent to fill available jobs. Seven of Indeed’s Top 10 Jobs of 2017 are in computer science. To meet this rising need, Northcentral University, an online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally, announced today it will offer four new graduate degree programs within its School of Technology, featuring NCU’s unique one-to-one learning model taught by doctoral professors.

NCU’s four new programs, which do not require GRE or GMAT completion for entry, include:

Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science: The PhD in Computer Science helps students understand how computers function and communicate from the inside out. This broad degree allows students to gain knowledge in a wide variety of research topics related to computing such as programming languages, computer networks and mobile computing as they prepare for a range of technical and scientific roles. Graduates will be able to use this in-depth knowledge to lead the innovative integration of computer technologies in their organizations, synthesize existing knowledge and theory, and create new knowledge in computer science. After the completion of the 50-month program, students will be prepared to participate in industry and academia as thought leaders, researchers, solutions architects, and executive managers.

Master of Science in Computer Science: This program allows students to gain knowledge in a wide variety of computing topics such as programming languages, computer networks and mobile computing as they prepare for a range of technology leadership roles. This program focuses on computer science theory, computing problems and solutions, as well as the design of computer systems and user interfaces from a scientific perspective. Curriculum includes instruction in the principles of computational science, computer development and programming, as well as instruction in applications for a variety of end-use situations. This 23-month program includes training skills and knowledge directly applicable to solving real-world technical problems.

Master of Science in Cybersecurity: Designed by leading content experts in the field, this program provides students the broad foundational skills and technical expertise required to lead teams in the information systems security efforts within private or government organizations. The program curriculum is a balanced combination of both theoretical and applied skills knowledge of cybersecurity, ensuring students can not only apply hands-on skills, but also effectively evaluate, identify and prevent security risks, as well as provide strategic solutions within technology leadership roles.

Master of Science in Information Technology: This program provides students the broad foundational skills and technical expertise required to lead teams in information technology related roles within private or government organizations. The program curriculum covers the broad spectrum of technology areas such as networks, mobile computing, database management and information security, and provides the student a balanced combination of both theoretical and applied skills knowledge of the tasks, situations and tools that an IT management professional will face in the field. The 23-month program will include education in in core technical areas and electives to personalize the training for specific needs and interests.

Each program is taught by doctoral professors with related industry experience under the purview of the School’s Founding Dean, J. Robert Sapp, EdD.

“These programs ensure students graduate as technology industry leaders with a broad and holistic perspective on the application of technology,” says Dr. Sapp. “We’re thrilled to officially open our ‘doors’ and accept applicants.”