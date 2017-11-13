Uber teams up with Jacksons Car Wash to celebrate 5 years

To celebrate Uber’s 5th anniversary of serving the Valley of the Sun, Jacksons Car Wash has teamed up with the popular app-based transportation company to provide discounted car wash, detail, and oil change services to more than 15,000 Uber driver partners in the Valley.

“We want to thank our driver partners who have been with us during the past five years, helping Valley passengers to explore their city,” said Russell Brooks, Uber’s Arizona Senior Operations Manager. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with Jacksons Car Wash to offer a range of vehicle services that our driver partners can enjoy all year long.”

Uber officially celebrates its five-year anniversary of serving the Valley of the Sun on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. To help celebrate the five-year milestone, Jacksons Car Wash will offer free full-service car washes to all Uber driver partners for five days, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2017. To receive a free full-service car wash on one (or all) of these designated dates, Uber driver partners simply need to show their Uber app to the Jacksons Car Wash cashier at checkout.

During these five celebratory days, Uber driver partners can also receive 30 days of free, unlimited car washes from Jacksons when they sign up for a monthly unlimited car wash plan. As an added ongoing bonus, Jacksons will give all Uber driver partners 25 percent off detail services, 25 percent off any full-service oil change, and FREE window chip repairs – all day, every day.

“Both Uber and Jacksons take great pride in producing an immaculately clean vehicle,” said Sean Storer, Vice President of Jacksons Car Wash. “Uber driver partners are rated by their riders on the comfort and cleanliness of their vehicles. As such, Jacksons makes it easy and convenient for Uber driver partners to operate safe, clean, shiny, and well-maintained vehicles, from the inside out.”

Jacksons operates 11 full-service car wash locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Gilbert and Peoria.