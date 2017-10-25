What are the 3 most popular takeout food dishes in the Valley?

We all have one — that guilty pleasure we only order when we are getting takeout and don’t want anyone else to know we are eating it. Or we might have that favorite dish we chow down when we are too busy to leave our desks for lunch. Each workplace even has its own most popular takeout food place.

Good thing, too, because it’s never been easier to order takeout or to get food delivered. UberEATS is an online meal ordering and delivery platform launched by the ride-sharing company, which partners with restaurants in dozens of cities around the world and claims a delivery time of 30 minutes or less. And now, Amazon plans is to make delivery from of our most popular takeout food places even more simple. Amazon partnered with Olo, an online restaurant platform, to bring customer’s favorite foods to their doorstep with no inconvenience.

We all have our favorite takeout food places and dishes, but have you ever wondered what the most popular takeout food dishes might be? Well, here’s the answer. Here are the three most popular food dishes by Valley city and the most popular restaurants from which to order each dish, according to the experts at Grubhub:

Phoenix

Tempe

Scottsdale

Glendale

Chandler

Mesa

Gilbert

Peoria