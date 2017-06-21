Troon will manage Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club

Troon, the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing, has been selected to manage the Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club in Wickenburg, Arizona. Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club was created as a private club reserved exclusively for members and their guests. Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club is currently open to a limited amount of unaccompanied non-member play.

Located in historic Wickenburg, Arizona, approximately one hour northwest of downtown Phoenix near the intersection of Highways 89 and 93, Wickenburg Ranch is in a class by itself. Developed by Phoenix-based The M3 Companies, featuring Trilogy® at Wickenburg Ranch, Shea Homes’® newest Active Lifestyle resort community offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle, model homes starting at $200,000 and up offering three feature builders. The dramatic desert surroundings and first-class amenities invite you to come outside and play. Wickenburg Ranch is not a community planned around a golf course; it was designed to blend both environments naturally, making it a truly unique experience.

The Golf & Social Club is the centerpiece of the Wickenburg Ranch community. The club’s 18-hole par 71 course, known as Big Wick, opened in 2015 and was designed by Bill Brownlee of The M3 Companies and Wendell Pickett of Greey│Pickett. Since opening, Big Wick has received numerous accolades including being named No. 4 on Golf Digest’s list of “Top 10 Best New Courses in North America” in 2015 and No. 5 on Golfweek’s 2017 list of “Best Courses You Can Play in Arizona.”

The club’s 9-hole par 3 course, known as Li’l Wick, was also designed by Brownlee and Pickett with music streamed throughout the course and a more relaxed dress code for the ultimate casual golf experience. Surrounding the Watering Hole, an inviting bar and grill, this short game course seamlessly blends golf and entertainment. When the fun spills over into the evening, the final four holes and putting green are nicely lighted.

The approximately 40,000 square foot clubhouse was designed by architect Bing Hu and the clubhouse design just won the prestigious Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Recreational Facility. Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club offers endless views, casual and fine dining, the signature Alvea Spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Courts & Sports Complex includes four championship tennis courts, six pickle ball courts, horseshoes and bocce ball.

“Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club is an exciting new property that has already received high praise in the golf world,” said Mike Ryan, executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, Troon. “We look forward to engaging and growing the membership and further elevating the level of service and member programming at this outstanding club.”

As part of Troon’s management agreement, full golf members of Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club will be eligible for the Troon Privé Privilege program, which provides access to more than 80 Troon Privé-managed private clubs across the globe. In addition, all Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club members will enjoy exclusive access and savings at Troon’s portfolio of more than 150 daily-fee, resort and private clubs around the world, via Troon Advantage.

“JVT Investors and M3 are very grateful for the team at BlueStar. The amazing work completed so far shows in the accolades received from across the country. We will continue to partner with Shea Homes in Wickenburg Ranch, and the community will remain a Trilogy Resort Community,” said Larry Van Tuyl, CEO and President of JVT Investors. “As we continue to grow the community, add additional builders and scale our memberships, we decided that Troon could scale with that growth, and we look forward to the expanded benefits Troon brings to our existing and future members.”

“The town of Wickenburg has contributed greatly to our growth,” added Van Tuyl. “We are happy to continue to employ a significant number of residents from Wickenburg and the surrounding areas.”

To learn more about Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club, visit wickenburgranch.com.