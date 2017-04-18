2.15 acres sold near 24th street and Thomas road

An infill development land site that was initially slated for 10 single-family homes was sold for $840,000, according to ORION Investment Real Estate. The site was purchased for $840,000.
The 2.15-acre site is located just south of the southwest corner of Cambridge avenue and 27th street. Two Blonde Chicks LLC sold the property to Arcadia 1 LLC.
Nick Miner and J.T. Taylor from ORION Investment Real Estate represented Two Blonde Chicks and Remo Paul at Realty One Group represented Arcadia 1.
“This was a great infill redevelopment property. Before we were involved in the marketing efforts, a previous buyer was planning to build 10 single-family lots on the property. The new Buyer intends to construct a development that has more density and will be a product that they have already developed on other sites in the immediate area,” said Miner.