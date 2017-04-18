2.15 acres sold near 24th street and Thomas road

The land site is just south of 27th street and Cambridge avenue. (Photo courtesy of ORION Investment Real Estate)

An infill development land site that was initially slated for 10 single-family homes was sold for $840,000, according to ORION Investment Real Estate. The site was purchased for $840,000.

The 2.15-acre site is located just south of the southwest corner of Cambridge avenue and 27th street. Two Blonde Chicks LLC sold the property to Arcadia 1 LLC.

Nick Miner and J.T. Taylor from ORION Investment Real Estate represented Two Blonde Chicks and Remo Paul at Realty One Group represented Arcadia 1.

“This was a great infill redevelopment property. Before we were involved in the marketing efforts, a previous buyer was planning to build 10 single-family lots on the property. The new Buyer intends to construct a development that has more density and will be a product that they have already developed on other sites in the immediate area,” said Miner.