Downtown Chandler
Overstreet will be developed in downtown Chandler, and the 77,000-square-foot project will be at the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy of LGE Design Build and Brick & West)

$25M downtown Chandler retail destination to open in December

Posted February 13, 2017 by

Now that there’s a signed agreement in place, a 77,000-square-foot retail and dining project in Downtown Chandler is planned to open its first phase in December 2017.

Overstreet will be developed by MDB Properties, and LGE Design Build will be the contractors behind the project. (Rendering courtesy of MDB Properties)

The $25 million project, dubbed Overstreet, will be anchored by Flix Brewhouse, a feature film theater with an in-house microbrewery, and will be built on the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

MDB Properties will develop the project with LGE Design Build serving as its contractors. Design will be led by Brick & West, architecture by Cawley Architects and design-build by LGE.

downtown Chandler

Overstreet will be anchored by Flix Brewhouse, a movie theater that serves brews and and meals. (Rendering courtesy of LGE Design Build and Brick & West)

Overstreet will feature options for retail, fitness and work. The planned Flix Brewhouse will be the sixth of its kind in the nation and first location in Arizona.

“This busy intersection is critical to enhancing our existing vibrant downtown. We’ve had plenty of new additions to the downtown this past year, and now we’re thrilled to get another first for our state, Flix Brewhouse, as the anchor for this highly desired entertainment project,” said Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny.

Developers expect folks from the nearby Ocotillo Village and across the Valley to utilize Overstreet. (Rendering courtesy of LGE Design Build and Brick & West)

The project will include space for offices. It will be built in a modern fashion with a large-scale bridge that rises above the destination’s entrance. There will be walking and biking paths for local residents to use to travel through the retail center.

Leasing opportunities for the project are available through LGE Design Build.

One thought on “$25M downtown Chandler retail destination to open in December

  1. Troy Erickson

    Overstreet will be a great place for families and friends throughout Chandler and the East Valley to gather for shopping, dining, as well as entertainment. It is the perfect location for businesses, and will be a wonderful addition to the already vibrant downtown Chandler area. This project is long overdue.

    Reply

