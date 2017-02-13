$25M downtown Chandler retail destination to open in December

Overstreet will be developed in downtown Chandler, and the 77,000-square-foot project will be at the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy of LGE Design Build and Brick & West)

Now that there’s a signed agreement in place, a 77,000-square-foot retail and dining project in Downtown Chandler is planned to open its first phase in December 2017.

The $25 million project, dubbed Overstreet, will be anchored by Flix Brewhouse, a feature film theater with an in-house microbrewery, and will be built on the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

MDB Properties will develop the project with LGE Design Build serving as its contractors. Design will be led by Brick & West, architecture by Cawley Architects and design-build by LGE.

Overstreet will feature options for retail, fitness and work. The planned Flix Brewhouse will be the sixth of its kind in the nation and first location in Arizona.

“This busy intersection is critical to enhancing our existing vibrant downtown. We’ve had plenty of new additions to the downtown this past year, and now we’re thrilled to get another first for our state, Flix Brewhouse, as the anchor for this highly desired entertainment project,” said Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny.

The project will include space for offices. It will be built in a modern fashion with a large-scale bridge that rises above the destination’s entrance. There will be walking and biking paths for local residents to use to travel through the retail center.

Leasing opportunities for the project are available through LGE Design Build.