Anthem Medical Plaza sells for $10.6M

The Anthem Medical Plaza is anchored by HonorHealth and located at Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway. (Photo courtesy of ORION Investment Real Estate)

A prominently placed, HonorHealth-anchored medical plaza in Anthem was sold for $10,600,000, according to ORION Investment Real Estate.

The multi-tenant medical complex located at the gateway entrance into Anthem at Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway, was sold by WCCP Anthem Medical LLC, PEA Enterprises LLC, William Metzler and Scott Douglass, managing members.

An entity formed by Ohio-based Centum Health Properties, CHP Anthem Medical LLC, purchased the medical complex.

The medical plaza was built in 2003 and 2004, and was 91 percent occupied at the time of the sale.

Braxton Glass, senior vice president of ORION Investment Real Estate, facilitated the off-market sale.

“Anthem Medical Plaza is an excellent healthcare real estate asset that enjoyed high historical occupancy for years prior to the recession,” Glass noted.