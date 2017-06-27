California-based buyer acquires Thunderbird Village for $12.5M

Brokers from LevRose Commercial Real Estate closed the sale of Thunderbird Village in Peoria for $12.5 million.

Located at 7518 W. Thunderbird Road, the 82,099 square-foot building includes a 90 percent leased retail center.

California-based company, Deerwood Retail Opportunities AZ, LLC, purchased the property from CAZCO Asset Management Inc. The brokers for the buyer were Trent McCullough, Mark Cassell and Greg Vanlerberghe of LevRose Commercial Real Estate and the brokers for the seller were Ryan Schubert and Michael Hackett of Cushman Wakefield.

“Trent, Mark and Greg found their client an outstanding property to purchase,” said Jon Rosenberg, managing partner and co-founder of LevRose. “It’s not always easy to find a property with the quality of tenants and occupancy that this investment currently has in place.”

