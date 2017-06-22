New pedestrian tunnel takes shape at Phoenix Raceway

As the Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar begins to take shape, the construction crew is digging into the fan experience with the excavation of the new pedestrian tunnel.

The pedestrian-only tunnel will provide quick and easy access to one of the centerpieces of the $178 million modernization project – a premium Fan Zone. The tunnel (located near current Turn 2), will take fans from the DC Solar Power Pavilion directly under the newly-constructed Allison Grandstand extension to the Fan Zone area on the infield.

The completely redesigned Fan Zone will offer an experience unlike any other in the motorsports arena. Upon emerging from the tunnel, fans will enjoy new hospitality areas, food and beverage options, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage – which will bring fans closer than ever before to their favorite drivers and teams. This milestone is the first step to a completely redesigned infield and Fan Zone experience for raceway visitors.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.