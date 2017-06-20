Cushman & Wakefield sells The Vig Fillmore for $2.3 million

Cushman & Wakefield announced that The Vig Fillmore, located at 606 N. 4th Avenue in Phoenix, has been sold for $2.3 million to 4th & Fillmore Place, LLC. The owners sold the property as a long-term sale leaseback and will continue to occupy the space.

Cushman & Wakefield Senior Director Chris Hollenbeck represented the seller. Chris Lind of Marcus and Millichap represented the buyer.

“This was a great opportunity to purchase a well-known restaurant in downtown Phoenix that will be successful for years to come. The Vig has been a staple in Phoenix for over a decade and as downtown grows, the Fillmore location will continue to thrive,” says Hollenbeck.

The Vig, known as an upscale neighborhood tavern, currently operates four locations in Arizona. The 2,957-square-foot Fillmore location is located in the middle of the fastest growing area of downtown Phoenix with a number of office and multifamily products coming online surrounding the site.