Design-build team picked for Camelback Collective redevelopment

Camelback Collective is undergoing a $75 million office-hotel project at 28th Street and Camelback Road. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Collective)

The design-build construction of the recently purchased redevelopment site at 28th Street and Camelback Road, dubbed Camelback Collective, will be led by Graycor Construction Company, according to an announcement from the developers.

The redevelopment between 29th and 29th Streets on Camelback Road will feature a 120-square-foot mid-rise Class A office building and a 160-room AC by Marriott Hotel.

Las Vegas-based developer LaPour Partners is the developer behind the project. The site was purchased in October for $17.475 million.

Graycor Construction will lead construction on the project, which broke ground this month. Multiple design and trade partners will work on the project including RSP Architects, Hunter Engineering, Suntec Concrete, PK Associates, Aero Automatic, Wilson Electric and HACI Mechanical.

CBRE’s Jerry Roberts and Patrick Boyle will be the project’s brokerage team.

Camelback Collective will sit on 3.6 acres. The project will have subterranean and surface parking and is designed to achieve an LEED Certification.

The project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2018.