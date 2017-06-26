Environmental consulting firm moves headquarters to Phoenix Plaza

The Phoenix Plaza features a three-level, 35,000-square-foot retail pavilion that offers a mix of services, specialty shops, full-service health club and multiple dining options. (Provided photo)

SWCA Inc., an employee-owned environmental consulting firm, leased 21,339 square feet of office space at 20 E. Thomas Rd. for expansion and relocation of its headquarters.

“20 E. Thomas Rd. offered SWCA the opportunity to occupy a full floor of the building. The large, efficient floorplates, high-end finishes, and proximity to walkable amenities made this the most attractive option in the marketplace for my client,” said Todd Noel, CCIM executive vice president with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, who has exclusively represented the tenant for more than 10 years.

Todd Noel, with Colliers International negotiated the transaction on behalf of SWCA. Building owner LBA Realty Fund II-Company V LLC was represented by Bob Hubbard, vice president and head of the Phoenix office for LBA Realty.

The company is currently headquartered in the Midtown corridor and will take occupancy of the new space in November 2017. SWCA chose to relocate its Phoenix office to accommodate the growing needs of its clients and employees, including walkable amenities, central location, mass transit and accessibility.

Focusing on the live-work-play lifestyle, SWCA selected this building not only because it fulfilled the aforementioned, but it also offers great views and growth potential. The building features a three-level, 35,000-square-foot retail pavilion that offers a mix of services, specialty shops, full-service health club and multiple dining options. In addition, an on-site hotel is convenient to the office space.

Headquartered in Phoenix, SWCA has 31 offices and more than 800 employees nationwide.