The Phoenix Plaza
The Phoenix Plaza features a three-level, 35,000-square-foot retail pavilion that offers a mix of services, specialty shops, full-service health club and multiple dining options. (Provided photo)

Environmental consulting firm moves headquarters to Phoenix Plaza

Posted June 26, 2017 by

SWCA Inc., an employee-owned environmental consulting firm, leased 21,339 square feet of office space at 20 E. Thomas Rd. for expansion and relocation of its headquarters.

“20 E. Thomas Rd. offered SWCA the opportunity to occupy a full floor of the building. The large, efficient floorplates, high-end finishes, and proximity to walkable amenities made this the most attractive option in the marketplace for my client,” said Todd Noel, CCIM executive vice president with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, who has exclusively represented the tenant for more than 10 years.

Todd Noel, with Colliers International negotiated the transaction on behalf of SWCA. Building owner LBA Realty Fund II-Company V LLC was represented by Bob Hubbard, vice president and head of the Phoenix office for LBA Realty.

The company is currently headquartered in the Midtown corridor and will take occupancy of the new space in November 2017. SWCA chose to relocate its Phoenix office to accommodate the growing needs of its clients and employees, including walkable amenities, central location, mass transit and accessibility.

Focusing on the live-work-play lifestyle, SWCA selected this building not only because it fulfilled the aforementioned, but it also offers great views and growth potential. The building features a three-level, 35,000-square-foot retail pavilion that offers a mix of services, specialty shops, full-service health club and multiple dining options. In addition, an on-site hotel is convenient to the office space.

Headquartered in Phoenix, SWCA has 31 offices and more than 800 employees nationwide.

POSTED: . TAGS: , , ,

About AZRE

Pulling together the multiple facets of the commercial real estate industry in Arizona, AZRE: Arizona Commercial Real Estate Magazine reaches out to the largest local and national commercial real estate audience within the Grand Canyon State and beyond. AZRE covers up-to-date happenings within commercial development, brokerage, construction, investment, finance, architecture, property management, real estate law and more as it relates to Arizona. Additionally, AZRE is an active voice within the commercial industry, partnering with such organizations as NAIOP, ABA, ICSC AZ, AIA AZ and Valley Partnership.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA