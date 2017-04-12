IPA brokers $55.2M sale of Indigo Creek

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap specializing in serving institutional and major private real estate investors, announced the sale of Indigo Creek, a 408-unit multifamily community in Glendale, Arizona. The $55.2 million sales price represents more than $135,000 per unit.

“Indigo Creek is a vibrant, luxury multifamily asset that provides new ownership with the opportunity to enhance revenue through the continued implementation of the apartment interior renovation program,” says Steve Gebing, IPA senior director.

Gebing and Cliff David, a senior director of Marcus & Millichap’s National Multi Housing Group in Phoenix, represented the seller, Bascom Arizona Ventures and procured the buyer, Resource Real Estate.

Developed in 1998 by Gray Development Group, the property is located on more than 19 acres in the Arrowhead region of Greater Phoenix, three miles from the Bell Road Retail Corridor, which features more than 5.6 million square feet of retail space. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Arizona State University are less than one mile away.

Among Indigo Creek’s many interior amenities are ceramic tile entries, full-size washers and dryers and oval, Roman-style soaking tubs. Community amenities include three resort-inspired swimming pools and two spas accented by gas-burning fire pits with group seating.