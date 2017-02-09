Optima Kierland
The 10-story leasing tower includes a SkyDeck, which has full views of the entire valley, thanks to negative edge railing. (Photo courtesy of Optima Kierland)

Leasing tower at $500M Optima Kierland to open

Optima Kierland

The Optima Kierland project’s vertical landscape gardens on its exterior help cool the outdoor and indoor spaces while providing privacy for its residents. (Photo courtesy of Optima Kierland)

Another part of $500 million Optima Kierland project is set to open on Feb. 16, with pre-leasing underway and residents to start moving in in late April.

The 10-story leasing tower, 7160 Optima Kierland, includes 150 studio to three-bedroom residences ranging from 595 to 1,795 square feet. Rental rates for 12 to 15-month leases range from $1,425 to $5,275 a month.

The leasing tower sits on the 5.5-acre grounds that make up Optima Kierland, which is located near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. There are walking paths, a pet park, a sculpture garden on the grounds.

The new leasing tower includes thirteen floor plans with many different potential amenities. The leasing tower includes many posh amenities, including concierge, a 16,000-square-foot fitness center, high speed internet throughout the entire complex, basketball court, putting green and a Residents’ Club with a movie theater and a whole lot more.

Perhaps one of the coolest features at the leasing tower is its SkyDeck, which includes full views of the entire valley, thanks to negative edge railing. There’s also a heated lap pool, outdoor bar, rooftop garden, steam room, spa and fire pits on the SkyDeck.

Optima Kierland

There are 150 studio, to three-bedroom residences ranging from 595 to 1,795 square feet at Optima Kierland. (Photo courtesy of Optima Kierland)

The Optima Kierland project’s vertical landscape gardens on its exterior help cool the outdoor and indoor spaces while providing privacy for its residents.

“Residents who lease at 7160 Optima Kierland will enjoy a level of amenities and services that are unsurpassed anywhere in the Valley,” said David Hovey Jr., AIA, president of Optima. “With our proximity to Scottsdale’s finest shopping and dining, and at the nexus of the city’s business district, this is an unmatched opportunity for those seeking the convenience of leasing, but desiring the finest in luxury high rise living.” 

