NAI Horizon promotes Gabe Ortega to senior vice president

NAI Horizon promoted a member of its retail division, Gabe Ortega, to Senior Vice President.

Ortega joined NAI Horizon in 2001. His expertise includes retail/restaurant leasing; and retail/restaurant property acquisition and disposition.

Ortega is an active member in the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and was ICSC Phoenix Next Generation Program Planning Committee Chair from 2004-2010. AZRE magazine recently named him one of the 10 young leaders who are reshaping and redefining Arizona’s commercial real estate market.

“Gabe is an exceptional agent who contributes to the success of NAI on many levels,” said Terry Martin-Denning, CEO of NAI Horizon. “He is a participant in NAI’s broker ownership group and is the youngest member of the Executive Leadership Committee for the firm.”

Ortega earned his Bachelor of Science in Real Estate from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University in 2002.

