NAI Horizon promotes two to associate

Commercial real estate services firm NAI Horizon promoted Patrick Anthon and Nathan Pancrazi to associate.

Anthon joined NAI Horizon as an intern in NAI’s Tucson office in 2014. After graduating from the University of Arizona, he moved to Phoenix and became a member of the Retail Properties Group. He specializes in landlord/tenant representation; retail/restaurant leasing and sales; and locating local and national retailers.

A native of St. Louis, Anthon moved to Arizona in 2010. He is a member of DCREP (Developing Commercial Real Estate Professionals) and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers). He is working towards his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

Anthon majored in finance and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from UA in 2014. He also has a minor in geography and development. He earned his real estate salesperson license from the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business in Scottsdale in 2015.

Pancrazi joined NAI Horizon in 2014 and is a member of the Office Properties Group. He specializes in office leasing for both tenants and landlords. He is part of a seasoned team with more than 28 years of experience and 14 million square feet of leasing transactions closed. He is responsible for leasing 102,395 square feet of office properties and has assisted in landlord representation deals totaling more than 310,000 square feet.

Pancrazi is a candidate for CCIM designation and a licensed real estate agent in the state of Arizona. He majored in marketing, earning a Business of Science degree in business administration from the UA Eller College of Management.

“It’s so rewarding to watch our young agents mature and enjoy success,” said Terry Martin-Denning, CEO of NAI Horizon. “Patrick and Nathan are products of NAI’s ‘grow-our-own’ program, teaming smart young agents with successful experienced agents, resulting in dynamic teams that continue to learn from each other.”