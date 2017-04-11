Scottsdale offices win BOMA’s Pacific Southwest Region TOBY Award

Max at Kierland, a six-story Class A office building in the Kierland master-planned community, won a 2017 BOMA Pacific Southwest Region TOBY award in the Earth category, according to an announcement by the building’s owners.
The 258,312-square-foot office building was developed in 2008. The facility recently received the 2016 Energy Star rating with an energy performance rating of 98.
Artis REIT owns the building and AX US Management Inc. manages the office property. Max at Kierland sits on 6.7 acres and includes three levels of subterranean parking.
Max at Kierland will now advance to the international level. The project first won at the BOMA Greater Phoenix TOBY Awards before winning at the regional level. The winners of the international competition will be announced at the TOBY Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on June 27.
During the competitions, all facets of a building’s operations are thoroughly evaluated. Buildings are judged on everything from community involvement and site management to environmental and “green” policies and procedures.
Correction: An original version of this article stated that the Max at Kierland was the first building in Scottsdale to get LEED Certified. It was not.
While a very nice project, this was not the first building in North Scottsdale to achieve a LEED certification. That project would be the LPT-Vanguard project at Raintree and the 101. Completed in 2006, LPT-Vanguard achieved LEED-NC Gold certification in March 2007, prior to Max at Kierland being open. LPT-Vanguard was the first privately developed LEED building in the entire City of Scottsdale, with the Mayor at the time, Mary Manross, lauding the project for being sustainable.
http://www.usgbc.org/projects/lpt-vanguard