Scottsdale offices win BOMA’s Pacific Southwest Region TOBY Award

The 258,312-square-foot office building, Max at Kierland, was developed in 2008 and was the first building in North Scottsdale to obtain the LEED certification. (Photo courtesy of Artis REIT)

Max at Kierland, a six-story Class A office building in the Kierland master-planned community, won a 2017 BOMA Pacific Southwest Region TOBY award in the Earth category, according to an announcement by the building’s owners.

The 258,312-square-foot office building was developed in 2008. The facility recently received the 2016 Energy Star rating with an energy performance rating of 98.

Artis REIT owns the building and AX US Management Inc. manages the office property. Max at Kierland sits on 6.7 acres and includes three levels of subterranean parking.

Max at Kierland will now advance to the international level. The project first won at the BOMA Greater Phoenix TOBY Awards before winning at the regional level. The winners of the international competition will be announced at the TOBY Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on June 27.

During the competitions, all facets of a building’s operations are thoroughly evaluated. Buildings are judged on everything from community involvement and site management to environmental and “green” policies and procedures.

Correction: An original version of this article stated that the Max at Kierland was the first building in Scottsdale to get LEED Certified. It was not.