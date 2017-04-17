Stevens Leinweber Construction promotes Jamie Godwin to owner

Stevens Leinweber Construction (SLC) announced that Jamie Godwin, vice president, has become an equal partner of the company through the purchase of common stock shares. This marks the first time in 36 years that the company has seen additional ownership.

Duties of his shared ownership with Mike Stevens, president and Mark Leinweber, also a vice president, will include operational management of the company and day-to-day management of select projects. Since he joined the company in 2014, Godwin has helped the general contractor expand from conducting primarily tenant improvement jobs to including more ground-up and redevelopment projects yielding a 2015 revenue of $47 million and a 2016 revenue of $59 million.

“Jamie adds depth to our team and broadens our capabilities because his skill set is somewhat different from the skills which Mark and I bring to the table,” said Stevens. “This is a great strategic move for SLC for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that our senior management team just got younger.”

Prior to his tenure at SLC, Godwin spent five years as a co-founder and co-owner of The Richard Solomon Group / RSG Builders where he oversaw construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. Before that, he spent 13 years as the senior director of construction for Opus West where he was responsible for design-build operations in Phoenix.

“I am most looking forward to taking steps that further enhance the already strong reputation of SLC as a top provider of construction projects that impact Arizona,” said Godwin. “The company initially hired me with an eye toward the future and a vision that would ensure the long-term stability of the firm.”

Godwin has a bachelor’s in building construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Notable shell projects of his include Collier Center, Camelback Esplanade V and Tempe Gateway. Significant tenant improvements include Cole Capital, OnTrac’s Corporate Headquarters and Colliers International.