TOMSCOT has luxury amenities that include a two resort-style pool decks with spa and wading pool. (Photo courtesy of The Weitz Company)

Construction on Scottsdale luxury apartments finished

Construction was completed on a  278-unit luxury apartment complex, The TOMSCOT, which is located in Scottsdale near Thomas and Scottsdale Roads, according to an announcement by The Weitz Company.

The main level units at this apartment complex are designated as live-work space for residents. K&I Homes LLC designed the community, which is owned by Connell Real Estate & Development Co.

The Weitz Company was the general contractor for the complex.

TOMSCOT has luxury amenities ranging from two resort-style pool decks with spa and wading pool, a two-story fitness center, barbecues, clubhouse with full kitchen, golf simulator, dog park, shuffleboard, bocce ball court, and underground parking.

Each of the unites have high-end finishes, including quartz kitchen countertops, vinyl plank flooring, private balconies with 4-panel sliding doors and smartphone keyless entry.

